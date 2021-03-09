Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Baby ‘Saved’ Her

Stassi Schroeder says the timing of her pregnancy may have saved her life. The Vanderpump Rules star made the stunning revelation as she and her husband Beau Clark opened up about their new roles as parents on their new podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby.

During the first episode of her podcast, Schroeder shocked her listeners by admitting that she believed she would have turned to dark things had she not been pregnant last summer when her Vanderpump Rules drama was playing out.

“I think a lot of people think going through a hard time when you’re pregnant oh man, like that sucks,” the new mom said to her husband. “I think that made me so much better to be pregnant while I was going through a hard time, because if I wasn’t pregnant I think I probably would have just gone to alcoholism, Xanax, all these unhealthy things. I would have lashed out. I would have dark passengered. And I think our baby 100 percent saved me.”

Schroeder added that knowing she was pregnant with her daughter kept her “so positive all the time”— during a pandemic, no less.

“Like when I look back on this past year, to me it’s filled with so much more happiness and thankfulness and gratitude than sadness,” she added. “Because when I have the f—ing greatest gift I’ve ever been given it just like puts things into perspective.”

Stassi Schroeder Announced Her Pregnancy Last June a Few Weeks After She Was Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In early June, Schroeder was fired from her longtime role on the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules alongside her partner in crime Kristen Doute and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. All four cast members were let go due to their past racially insensitive behavior.

Not only did Schroeder lose her TV role but she lost her Straight Up With Stassi podcast and multiple endorsement deals.

Schroeder took to Instagram to post a lengthy apology and vowed to take accountability for her own “privilege” and “do better.”

Two weeks later, the Next level basic author stunned everyone by announcing she was pregnant with her first child. Schroeder gave birth to her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, in early January.

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Revealed They Were Launching a New Parenting Podcast After More Than 6 Months Out of the Spotlight

Welcome to The Good The Bad The Baby!JOIN OUR FAMILY ON PATREON patreon.com/thegoodthebadthebaby We are Beau and Stassi aka The Clarks! We just welcomed our baby girl, Hartford, on January 7, 2021 and our hearts are completely full!! As our family grows, we want to bring you along for the good, the bad, the hilarious, the messy, the unfiltered moments, the breakdowns,… 2021-02-11T01:16:29Z

After a six-month hiatus from the spotlight, in February Schroeder and Clark posted a YouTube video to announce they were launching a new Patreon about parenting that would detail how they were handling all of their “firsts” as new parents. The couple plans to release three new podcast episodes per month as part of a membership that will cost $8.99 per month.

Page Six previously reported that after her fall from Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder hired a high-profile PR agency to prep for her a comeback.

“Just in time for the baby,” an insider said at the time.

Many people have also speculated that in addition to getting back into the podcast game, Schroeder will go the mommy blogger route.

