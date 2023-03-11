‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Gives Big Baby Update

Stassi Schroeder is going to be a boy mom. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star gave fans an update one week after announcing she is pregnant with her second child.

In a video shared to her Patreon podcast, “The Good, the Bad, and the Baby,” Schroeder revealed that she will welcome a son with her husband, Beau Clark, later this year. According to Distractify, Schroeder is due with her baby boy in the fall of 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stassi Traveled to New York City to Find Out the Gender of Her 2nd Child

In March 2023, Schroeder, 34, teased the gender reveal on Instagram by sharing footage of her and Clark traveling from California for a trip to New York City. The couple revealed that after they got off the plane, they went to their favorite place in New York, Rolf’s German Restauarant, aka “the magical Christmas restaurant,” where pals Taylor Strecker and Taylor Donohue were waiting to tell them if they are having a boy or a girl.

In the sneak peek for the pod, Schroeder and Beau were seated at a table at the Christmas-themed Gramercy Park eatery where they were presented with a white box filled with blue crinkle paper that held a pair of mini Vans sneakers.

Schroeder and Clark were then seen crying and hugging as they found out they were expecting a little boy.

Fans reacted to the news on social media, with some sayying they had a feeling Schroeder was expecting a son. “I called that @stassi was having a boy from the initial announcement congrats,” one fan tweeted.

Stassi Schroeder Said She ‘Knew’ She Was Having a Baby Boy

On the podcast, Schroeder also revealed that she “knew the whole entire time” that she was pregnant with a boy because she was “so in tune” with her body. “I felt it. It was a vibe,” she said. “I don’t know how to f***ing explain it.”

The “Next Level Basic” author added that she was looking for this gender reveal way more than her gender reveal with her first child, Hartford, because she was so sure of it. Schroeder was so convinced that she having a boy that she admitted she had to prepare herself in case she found out she was carrying a girl. She added that while she would have been happy either way, she is excited to know what it’s like to have a son.

Schroeder also shared images from a Facetime call with the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Hartford. “Hi baby, hi honey, I have some news for you,” she said, before revealing that she would soon get a baby brother. “You won’t have any competition,” Schroeder told her toddler daughter. “Don’t worry. It’s a boy.”

While Clark and Schroeder waited to share the baby boy news with fans, at least one other pal learned the gender before Strecker and Donohue.

On his Instagram story, Clark shared footage of him toasting with an expensive tequila with a pal before the gender reveal went live. “He bribed me with Clase Azul to get the baby’ gender outta me,” Clark captioned the clip. “Dummy. coulda done it with a Miller Lite.”

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Teases New TV Project 2 Years After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit