Stassi Schroeder Reveals the Meaning Behind Her Baby’s Name

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder was the first of the SURvers to announce that she was pregnant in June. Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Thursday, January 7 according to People.

At the time, Schroeder and Clark didn’t specify how they chose the name Hartford, but her middle names hold significant meaning for the couple. The two chose Charlie and Rose in honor of Clark’s father and Schroeder’s grandmother, respectively, per People.

The 32-year-old mom recently shared how she and her hubby came up with the name Hartford. A fan commented on one of Schroeder’s recent Instagram posts, “Love this! Does her name have a special meaning? I love unique names!”

Schroeder replied, “beau woke up one morning after dreaming her name was Hartford and it just stuck. We also found out during my pregnancy that she has a hole in her heart, and then it really really just stuck.”

Schroeder Opened Up About Baby Hartford’s Heart

The Next Level Basic author first shared her pregnancy with the world in June. Schroeder shared a photo showcasing her bump with Clark holding a pink onesie showcasing her favorite #OOTD saying. She captioned the photo, “We’re having a baby girl.”

Schroeder continued sharing pregnancy updates, and in October, she shared a more meaningful update. The reality star was showcasing parts of her future daughter’s nursery when she added a photo of a framed heart with pieces spilling out.

“My other favorite part of her nursery,” she captioned the photo, as captured by Us Weekly. “After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart, and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was. After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small and should heal on its own.” She added that the art piece now “means so much more.”

Her Fellow ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Hinted at Her Unborn Baby’s Name

Schroeder isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star with baby fever. Her fellow cast members Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all announced that they were also expecting, all within a few months of each other.

Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett are expecting their first baby together in the upcoming weeks. Kent shared in early September that she and Emmett were expecting their first child together, a baby girl. The soon-to-be mom teased her unborn daughter’s name earlier this month.

Kent posted a selfie of her pregnant belly on her Instagram Story on Monday, February 8. She added the caption, “I can’t wait to meet you, O. 8 months.” Prior to her latest Instagram Story, Kent had not detailed any information about name ideas for her little girl, but calling her “O” may be a hint fans can expect her name to start with that letter.

Emmett has two other children from his last marriage. The 49-year-old producer was previously married to actress Ambyr Childers. The two share daughters London and Rylee. Emmett frequently shares photos of the girls with his soon-to-be wife.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Emotionally Reveals Difficult Pregnancy Struggles