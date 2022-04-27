Stassi Schroeder Admits She ‘Probably Would Have Spiraled’ if Not for Pregnancy

During an April 26 podcast appearance, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder opened up about her 2020 cancellation and admitted that she “would have spiraled” if she wasn’t pregnant.

“If I wasn’t pregnant, I probably would have spiraled,” Schroeder revealed during an appearance on The Morning Toast podcast. “In this situation, I think I would I have dark passengered the s*** out of my life.”

Schroeder continued, “Being pregnant, having purpose, so like writing this book in her nursery while I’m pregnant, imagining what this kid is gonna be like, what I want her to know, what I want her to learn, that was so soothing and calming.”

In June 2020, Schroeder was fired from Bravo’s hit show “Vanderpump Rules” after it was discovered that she and Kristen Doute had called the police on their Black costar, Faith Stowers, in 2018 for a crime that she did not commit. In addition to being fired, Schroeder also lost multiple brand deals, and her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. The star was also dropped by her agent and public relations teams.

Shortly after Schroeder was fired, she and her husband, Beau Clark, announced that they were pregnant with their first child. Schroeder’s daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, was born in January 2021.

Schroeder Writes About Her Pregnancy in Her New Book

In Schroeder’s new book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom, which was released on April 26, she writes about her pregnancy and her daughter, Hartford. According to E! News, Schroeder wrote that she was originally going to keep her pregnancy a secret until someone leaked it to the press.

“Since my career had imploded, I wanted to be pregnant quietly and privately,” Schroeder wrote in the new book, according to E! News. “I felt torn apart by everyone, so why would I then share this most special thing with those very people? I also knew that people just didn’t want to hear from me. It wasn’t my time to be out there hashtagging #blessed and #pregnant (not that I would do that, but still). It was my time to take a step back and be respectful. But someone in my life decided to take my baby and spin it.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ladies Had Their Own Version of a Pregnancy Pact

Shortly after Schroeder announced her pregnancy, many of her other “Vanderpump Rules” costars revealed that they were also pregnant, like Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay. In a September 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kent revealed that the ladies had all made a kind of “pregnancy pact” while on vacation together in Mexico a few years back.

“It was real!” Kent told the outlet at the time. “It sounds so cheesy, but I have always been hell bent on having my children grow up the way that I did, which was very much, like, my mom was friends with all my friends’ parents and it was so much fun. I had a great childhood.”

Kent also revealed that she took her IUD out after Schroeder told her she was expecting. At the time, Kent was still in a relationship with Randall Emmett, who is the father of her child, Ocean Kent Emmett.

“I’m talking to her and she smiles and says, ‘I’m pregnant,’ like, y’all need to get it poppin!” Kent said. “So, I called Rand and I was like, “It doesn’t matter when the wedding is happening, we’re yanking my IUD out!'”

