Stassi Schroeder Poses With Pals at Bachelorette Party in Rome: PHOTOS

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark headed to Rome for a wedding redo, but they only invited a small “crew.”

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars, who welcomed their daughter, Hartford, in January 2021, had planned to marry in Rome in October 2020, but were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the Covid pandemic. They instead exchanged vows in a small, secret ceremony in California in September 2020, with plans to have a bigger wedding once travel restrictions to Europe were lifted.

On an episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, in March 2022, Schroeder’s pals, Katie Maloney and Taylor Strecker, revealed that the wedding would be small, with a wedding party of just Maloney, Clark’s best man, Rob Evors, and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Hartford. Strecker also revealed that she would be the officiant for the wedding,

Stassi Schroeder Posed With Her Best Girlfriends at Her Low-Key ‘Bachelorette Party’ in Rome

On May 9, 2022, the bride and groom arrived in Rome for their wedding week along with their closest family and friends.

Schroeder took to social media to post a video of her “glorious crew” dining al fresco in the Italian city. According to Us Weekly, in addition to Maloney, Strecker, and Evors, Clark’s sister, Georgia Bardetti, Schroeder’s bestie Kristina Kelly and friends Dylan Leong and Christopher Shanley were all in Rome for the nuptials. Schroeder also shared snaps of her sister, Georgie Aubin, and “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Tom Schwartz was also seen in videos and pics.

On her Instagram story, the “Off With My Head” author shared a photo of her posing with Maloney, Kelly, Strecker, Aubin, and pal Jenna Rosenfeld, at the Italian restaurant Il Gabriello.

“My version of a bachelorette party wine & pasta & then bed,” Schroeder captioned the pic. The women also posed for a group photo outside.

Fans Speculated Why Kristen Doute Was Not Invited to the Wedding

As Schroeder dined with fine wine, back home in California, her on-and-off friend Kristen Doute was having a less glamorous time. Schroeder, Maloney and Doute were once a fierce threesome with their own Witches of WeHo wine line.

On May 10, Doute shared Instagram videos of her watching “Shark Tank” and going to the gym while her former Witches of WeHo bestie hosted her bachelorette dinner in Italy.

“I had some things festering…took it out on the gym (and it felt amazing),” Doute captioned a pic post-workout.

While Schroeder and Doute have had their ups and downs, they did reconcile their once-strained relationship following their joint firing from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, so some fans wondered why the James Mae founder was in California and not in Rome.

In a Reddit thread titled “The Girls are in Rome and no Kristen in sight,” fans speculated as to why she would have been cut from the wedding guest list.

“Could this mean they are no longer friends?” a Redditor asked. “Are the witches of WeHo donezo, for real this time?

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Kristen’s passport was expired,” one fan wrote.

Others noted that Doute is known as a “notorious nightmare traveler” and has serious travel anxiety.

“I vaguely remember stassi describing travel-kristen as a ‘terrorist’ so I’m not surprised she’s out on this one,” another agreed.

“Stassi hates traveling with Kristen! They fought about this on the show.” another wrote. “Kristen herself admits to being a bad traveler.”

“Apparently they reduced the size of the wedding drastically,” another noted, to which another fan replied, “I thought her and Kristen were still close enough for Kristen to make the cut, but I guess not!”

