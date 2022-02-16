Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Go on Double Date With Surprising Bravo Couple: PHOTO

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrated Valentine’s Day – and that L.A. Rams Super Bowl win – with a fellow Bravo TV couple that is not from “Vanderpump Rules.”

In a photo shared on Instagram, the former VPR star posed with her husband and baby girl, Hartford, ahead of a Valentine’s Day double date night. In the pic, Schroeder wore a mini dress and boots as she smiled alongside Clark and their 1-year-old daughter, who was wearing a Valentine heart onesie.

“Sorry, Hartford, no babies tonight,” Schroeder captioned the pic, in reference to a previous day’s Super Bowl gathering that included “Vandperump Rules” babies Ocean Kent and Cruz Cauchi.

A second photo showed Schroeder and Clark’s grownup plans as they met up with “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover and “Summer House” veteran Paige Desorbo. The foursome posed at the exclusive Soho House in West Hollywood, where only DeSorbo seemed to realize that the pic was a boomerang. Conover and DeSorbo starred together last year on the Bravo spinoff “Winter House” and recently confirmed they are dating.

Fans Reacted to Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark’s Date With the ‘Winter House’ Couple

Fans had a huge reaction to the unexpected double date. In the comment section, some fans called the foursome “the crossover we needed.”

“FAB FOUR R U KIDDING ME?!” one fan wrote.

“I am living for this!!! Two of my fav couples!” another wrote.

“This is the most iconic double date of all time,” a third added.

“Wow this double date has completed me,” another fan commented.

Schroeder responded to a commenter who suggested it was “an evening of Beau trying to pretend like he likes Craig.”

“Ummmm. Craig is one of our closest friends. What a weird comment,” the “Next Level Basic” author replied.

Stassi Schroeder Has Crossed Over With the ‘Southern Charm’ & ‘Summer House’ Casts in the Past

Schroeder has hung out with stars from both “Southern Charm” and “Summer House” many times in the past. While speaking with E! News in 2018, Schroeder addressed her friendship with several “Southern Charm” stars.

“I adore them,” she said at the time. “I had some of them on my podcast and we just instantly became best friends. Naomie Olindo and Danni Baird and Craig Conover and Shep Rose became a part of our group of friends.”

In 2016, her “Vanderpump Rules” bestie, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, even had to clarify that Conover and his then-girlfriend, Olindo, weren’t Schroeder’s new best friend couple.

“I said, ‘Repeat after me: Craig and Naomie are not replacing me and Tom [Schwartz],'” Maloney said to Schroeder while speaking to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

“One hundred percent no one will ever replace Katie and Tom for me, but I do need to have couples on every corner of the country that I can third wheel with,” Schroeder explained. “So they’re my Charleston [couple].”

Fans also saw Schroeder and some of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars make a trip to the Hamptons in New York to hang with the “Summer House” cast. Following a “Summer House” crossover on the fifth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Schroeder, Maloney, and Kristen Doute headed back to Montauk to party with the East Coast reality stars in 2019, according to The Daily Mail.

