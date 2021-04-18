Stassi Schroeder Makes Surprising Reveal About Her Relationship

Stassi Schroeder is technically still a newlywed – the former Vanderpump Rules married her husband Beau Clark in September 2020—but she has already put her relationship on the back burner.

During the “Pump and in the Dumps” episode of her Patreon podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby, the new mom opened about how her baby has completely changed her relationship. Stassi, 32, revealed that she and Beau now have to “schedule” time to be together despite promising each other they would always put their relationship first.

Admitting they “don’t do that” now that they are parents, Stassi added of her new marriage, “We’re very, very guilty of not making time for each other. We don’t make an effort with each other anymore.”

Stassi Admitted She Needs To Start Focusing on Her Relationship Before It’s Too Late

Three months after welcoming her baby girl, Hartford Charlie Rose, with Beau, Stassi admitted that she needs to start focusing on her marriage so she doesn’t start “resenting” her husband.

“This is how unhappiness in a relationship starts,” she said.

But it won’t come easy because the new mom doesn’t even have time to take care of herself.

“It’s insane how much life changes when you have a baby and you have no time for yourself,” she said, explaining that she trades off with Beau so she can get in a treadmill workout then take a shower while he watches their baby.

“We then don’t have time to spend with each other,” she added of their back and forth schedules.

As for intimate time with her husband, Stassi said it has to be “scheduled” and that “morning sex” probably won’t ever happen unless she and Beau go on vacation without Hartford with them.

Despite the setbacks, Stassi and Beau said their marriage is “still good” and that they just need to start prioritizing each other.

Stassi Is Consumed With Motherhood & Revealed Her Baby ‘Saved’ Her During a Dark Period in Her Life

Stassi announced she was pregnant with her first baby weeks after she was fired from her longtime role on Vanderpump Rules. The former SURver was canned from the long-running reality show at the end of Season 8 along with several other cast members after their past racially insensitive behavior resurfaced. It could have been the worst time of her life, but on her Patreon podcast premiere, Stassi revealed that her baby girl “100 percent” saved her during that dark period last June.

“I think that made me so much better to be pregnant while I was going through a hard time, because if I wasn’t pregnant I think I probably would have just gone to alcoholism, Xanax, all these unhealthy things,” she said. “I would have lashed out…I would have dark passengered.”

After Hartford arrived in January, a source close to Stassi told Us Weekly that the new mom became “consumed” by motherhood “in the best way possible.”

“Stassi is completely focused on her daughter,” the insider dished earlier this year. “She’s never felt a love like this before.”

