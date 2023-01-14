Stassi Schroeder Criticized Amid Fallout With Daughter’s Birthday Party Vendors

Stassi Schroeder threw an extravagant 2nd birthday party for her daughter, Hartford, but she’s being criticized by some of the vendors hired for the bash.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star celebrated her toddler’s big day with a themed, “Queens of Harts” party at Le Parc at Melrose in West Hollywood, California, on January 7, 2023. The birthday featured a bounce house, party games, and elaborate décor and food. Many of the vendors Schroeder hired have been used by other “Vanderpump Rules” stars in the past.

But in an Instagram story, one of the businesses appeared to take issue with Schroeder after she complained about them on social media.

In a now-expired story that was reshared by Reality Blurb, custom balloon vendor Glitz and Gather hinted that Schroeder was not easy to work with. After expressing gratitude for the company’s clients, the vendor noted, “There comes a point where you cannot tolerate disrespect and have to set boundaries. And sometimes that means completely removing yourself from [a] situation. But I will not be talked down to, mistreated, or allow my work to be disregarded … Paid or not.”

Stassi Schroeder Tagged Most of the Birthday Party Vendors on Instagram

A few days after Hartford’s birthday bash, Schroeder shared a series of party photos to Instagram, and she tagged most of the vendors she used for the party. The former Bravo star tagged the music and bounce house vendors, party favor supplier, florist, bakery, venue, and more. But when she neglected to tag two popular businesses, one of them being Glitz and Gather, a fan asked her why.

“Because the experience wasn’t one I would endorse or recommend,” Schroeder replied on Instagram.

On Instagram story, the popular event planner Picnic and Petal posted a pic of the “mood board” that was used to plan the “Queen of Harts” party and noted that the vendors worked “through the holidays” to plan the event. A second message with Schroeder’s party setup in the background noted that the planner spent “hours” working on design, making phone calls, and getting permits for Schroeder’s party.

In a followup Instagram story posted on January 12, 2023, Picnic and Petal explained how a “collab event” works, noting that some vendors have “collab pricing” that offers deep discounts and free services.

“Either way the ‘host’ is not paying market value for services in exchange for [social media] acknowledgments,” the event planner explained, before revealing that Schroeder’s event was planned for free.

“All vendors know that if you are paid for your work you do not expect a tag,” came the explanation. “I delivered an event with vendors who were willing to collab their services. You can only do so much when money isn’t behind it. The Host wasn’t happy. The end.”

Some Followers Questioned Stassi Schroeder’s Over-the-Top Kiddie Party

On social media, some followers called out Schroeder for excluding some of the vendors in her post.

“Influencers, like Stassi, give credit in exchange for free stuff. It is how it’s done. There is no way in Hell Stassi paid for that whole party and everything involved,” an Instagram follower wrote.

“How crappy of you to exclude certain vendors work. If you didn’t like them why did you use them?” another asked the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

When a follower credited Schroeder for the “amazing” party planning, another wrote, “Why would you ever assume she planned this? She hired people. Who she then s*** on publicly unnecessarily.”

“You should’ve tagged all the vendors since you paid for nothing,” another told Schroeder.

And others were taken aback by the lavish celebration altogether.

“Amazing and gorgeous,” one fan commented of the party pics. “But what happened to pin the tail on the donkey and Betty Crocker home decorated cake with balloons?”

