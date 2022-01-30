Stassi Schroeder Blasted by Fans for Subject of New Book

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder is getting slammed by fans after announcing the subject matter of her new book.

The best-selling author announced her second book “Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom” on Instagram on January 26, 2022. But the fans were not happy with the former reality star when the theme of the book was revealed.

Stassi Says ‘I’ve Made Some Big Mistakes & Have Been Called out for Them’ in Her Book Announcement

Stassi’s second book comes after she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” along with Kristen Doute following a revelation by former SUR coworker and VPR castmate, Faith Stowers.

In 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Faith told the public that Stassi and Kristen had called the police to turn Faith in for a crime they knew she did not commit.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers said during an Instagram Live June 2, 2020, according to Variety. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Both Stassi and Kristen admitted to doing so and apologized (Kristen’s has since been deleted) but Bravo fired them on June 7, 2020, along with two other cast members for a separate unrelated incident.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo said in a statement according to Variety.

Now, Stassi is writing a book about her experiences following the firing, public outcry, and much more.

“The last couple of years have been a freaking rollercoaster for everyone – there’s been a lot of loss, a lot of big realizations, and a lot of unexpected changes – for most of us, anyway,” she wrote on her Instagram post announcing the book. “It’s no secret I’ve made some big mistakes and have been called out for them, but I’ve also done a lot of reflecting and learning… and writing. Off With My Head is the Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom. And rock bottom looks different to everyone.”

Fans Accused Stassi of Profiting off ‘Bullying and Dehumanizing Someone’

Fans took to the comments of her post to call out Stassi for the book subject.

“Profiting off of bullying and dehumanizing someone with a book deal,” someone wrote. “Monetizing getting fired for racism,” another fan wrote.

“I think we would agree more than we disagree,” someone replied to that comment. “I’m all for transformative reflection and challenging self-work. I have made many, many mistakes and will likely make a few more mistakes over the course of my life. However, I’m not monetizing these past transgressions in a PUBLIC forum which has the potential to RE-TRAUMATIZE, someone who was already dehumanized in public.”

Another fan commented writing, “not all of us have weaponized a black person’s race against them because we thought it was like, funny or like, we were a detective, like! Give me a break. This book is tone deaf, at best.”

Another fan pointed out another time Stassi was criticized for her words, “she also called herself “nazi chic”… who on earth would utter those words. She’s also as aryan as you can get. Not cool at all.”

“I’m a little concerned you don’t actually understand what rock bottom is,” another fan wrote.

“So are proceeds from the book going towards organizations teaching about race or just your bank account?” another fan asked.

“Meh – seems like a way to capitalize on your mistakes,” someone wrote along with the hashtag #stillprivledged.

“Lol should read: ‘how I haven’t hit rock bottom or taken account for my actions’ or ‘how to self promote by deleting comments that aren’t in my favour’,” another fan wrote.

The book is expected out on April 26, 2022. Her first book “Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook” was released on April 16, 2019, and was a New York Times Bestseller and a #1 national bestseller according to the books Simon and Schuster page.

