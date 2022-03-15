Fans React to Stassi Schroeder’s Emotional Book Dedication

Stassi Schroeder shared an emotional moment with fans. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star broke down in tears on her Instagram story as she opened up an advance copy of her upcoming book, “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.”

“I thought that I wasn’t going to cry,” Schroeder said before examining the cover. “It’s perfect. Literally, it’s perfect.”

Schroeder also posted a slideshow to Instagram as she sat with her 1-year-old daughter, Hartford, to look through the book. The third photo showed Schroeder’s book dedication, which said, “To Hartford, you saved me.”

“To say I’m grateful would be a major understatement,” Schroeder captioned the post.

“Ok cue the tears,” wrote pal Kristina Kelly in the comment section.

“The dedication tho,” added Schroeder’s close friend, Sirius XM host Taylor Strecker.

And “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Dorinda Medley wrote, “Just beautiful!”

Other fans said they started choking up when they saw the dedication, and others revealed they were happy to see the former “Vanderpump Rules” star make a comeback.

“It’s so nice to see you in this light! I like this version of you, it’s way better!” one fan wrote.

“Everyone loves a comeback. Team Stassi!” another wrote.

Stassi Schroeder Previously Said Her Daughter Saved Her After She Was Fired From Vanderpump Rules

This is not the first time Schroeder has credited her daughter for saving her.

In June 2020, Schroeder was fired from her longtime role on “Vanderpump Rules” alongside co-stars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni. All four cast members were let go from the Bravo reality show due to their past racially insensitive behavior. Schroeder, who once called the police on Black cast member Faith Stowers for a crime she did not commit, also lost her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast and multiple endorsement deals. She went on an apology tour and vowed to “do better,” but some people thought she’d never survive the aftermath of the scandal – including her.

On the first episode of her Patreon podcast, “The Good The Bad The Baby,” Schroeder revealed that finding out she was pregnant during that time is what saved her from going to a dark place.

“I think that made me so much better to be pregnant while I was going through a hard time, because if I wasn’t pregnant I think I probably would have just gone to alcoholism, Xanax, all these unhealthy things,” Schroeder said on the podcast in March 2021, per Us Weekly. “I would have lashed out. I would have dark passenger-ed. And I think our baby 100 percent saved me.”

“Like when I look back on this past year, to me it’s filled with so much more happiness and thankfulness and gratitude than sadness,” she added. “Because when I have the f***ing greatest gift I’ve ever been given it just like puts things into perspective.”

Schroeder’s new book deal was announced in January 2022 and was advertised as the story of her comeback from “getting canceled” and her “transformation from proud basic b**** to… proud basic b**** who has a deeper appreciation for what’s really important in life,” per the book description on the Simon & Schuster website. It is already listed as a #1 bestseller for presale on Amazon.com.

Stassi Schroeder’s Second Book Has Already Been Controversial

While she is grateful for her new life, Schroeder’s book deal has come under fire by some “Vanderpump Rules” viewers. In a Reddit thread, one commenter slammed Schroeder and asked, “What the hell would this racist, white, privileged narcissist know about rock bottom??”

“You were cancelled from a show, Stassi. big effing deal!” the Redditor wrote. “You spent your pregnancy and Covid with your partner and a night nurse caring for your baby in a North Hollywood mansion. You’re out at Disneyland every other weekend and when you aren’t there, you’re out having drinks with your equally as privileged friends.”

The post suggested that there are other people who should teach readers about resilience, including single moms or parents of sick children, and “Not Stassi F***ng Schroeder and her beige OOTDs.”

“But it’s dedicated to Hartford… she saved her…,” another commenter wrote.

But some defended Schroeder and her intentions.

“When I first read the description of her book, I took it as her explaining how she grew from the scandal and learned from her mistakes,” a commenter wrote. “I could be completely wrong. But if she’s able to articulate how she has grown and learned about systemic racism and police brutality against POC, then I thought that could be a good thing.”

Schroeder’s book will be released on April 26, 2022.

