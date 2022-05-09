Stassi Schroeder’s Book Success Slammed by ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Nemesis

Stassi Schroeder is celebrating her post “cancelation” success, but not all of her former co-stars are cheering along with her. The fired “Vanderpump Rules” star’s second tell-all book, “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom” made the New York Times bestseller list shortly after its April 26 release.

Schroeder has received flowers and cards from fans and celebrity friends as she marks the milestone, but one former co-star is seemingly not happy to see her profiting from the book that was spawned due to her past bad behavior.

Faith Stowers, the former SUR employee whose story about Schroeder was partly behind her firing from the Bravo reality show in June 2020, took to her Instagram story to post a not-so-cryptic comment that appeared to reference Schroeder’s most recent success.

“I think it’s a sad, sad time for our community when someone can use white privilege to try and destroy you and then use that same privilege to make money off of you,” Stowers wrote on May 5, 2022, per Us Weekly.

Stowers, who was the only Black cast member on “Vanderpump Rules,” previously revealed that Schroeder and Kristen Doute falsely called the police on her for a crime she had nothing to do with.

Schroeder Has Been Celebrating Her New York Times Bestseller Ranking

Schroeder has been on cloud nine since her book release. She went on a multi-city book store before returning home to Hollywood Hills to get the news about her book.

“Holy s***,”she captioned an Instagram video on May 4. “Off With My Head is a New York Times Bestseller!!! Omg, It feels freaking unreal to be recognized twice.”

Schroeder’s first book, “Next Level Basic,” also made the coveted NYT list when it was released in 2019, per Bravo.com.

According to E! News, Schroeder admitted to showing “extreme ignorance” before she was “canceled” in 2020. The former SURver also acknowledged that she made “a terrible mistake” by calling the police on Stowers, and has come to understand that she had unconscious bias and “white privilege.” But she also claimed that the incident with Stowers was not about race but instead about the fact that Stowers slept with one of her best friend’s boyfriends, who also happens to be her ex.

“This the s*** ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is about: exposing people, calling them out,” Schroeder wrote in her book.”I’m not trying to justify what I did whatsoever, but looking back I was motivated by the fact that Faith had played a dirty role on our show that year by hooking up with Jax [Taylor] behind Brittany [Cartwight]’s back and blackmailing him with audio.”

She also revealed that the timing of her firing and “cancelation” amid the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020 was a wake-up call for her.

“I wish I could take it back,” she wrote. “I just understood entirely and completely how wrong I was. I couldn’t even believe I had questioned Black Lives Matter. The realization that I was one of those freaking Karens who say ‘What about all lives matter?’ was a seriously tough pill to swallow.”

Stowers Once Said Schroeder Shouldn’t be ‘Shunned’ For What She Did to Her

While Stowers isn’t impressed with Schroeder’s book, she previously said her former co-star shouldn’t be “shunned,” but that she did need to learn.

“When they do realize the power that they have, I want them to utilize it for good,” Stowers told People of Schroeder and Doute in 2020. “They shouldn’t be shunned for what they did, that won’t help them. I want them to listen and learn.”

“Maybe we will see good things from Stassi and Kristen down the road,” she added.

Stowers also claimed Schroeder never directly apologized to her for past actions. But during an April 26 appearance on the “Morning Toast” podcast, Schroeder claimed that after she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” she had “a couple of people reach out” to Stowers to ask for her number, but “she didn’t want to give it.”

