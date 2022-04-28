Stassi Schroeder Ripped as ‘out of Touch’ for New Book

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are still mad at Stassi Schroeder for Faith Stowers incident and a new book about it.

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Schroeder’s second book “Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom” was released. The book recounts her firing from “Vanderpump Rules” after admitting to calling the cops on a black coworker for a crime she didn’t commit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Don’t Think Stassi Schroeder Has Learned Anything From Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing ‘She Is Still the Victim 2 Years Later’

In her book, Schroeder writes about the incident and the subsequent firing, endorsement deal cancelations and even losing her own spin-off show, which she refers to as “7 days of hell.”

“Just imagine making a terrible mistake, but one that has nothing to do with how good you are at your job. And one that doesn’t truly reflect who you are,” Schroeder wrote. “You’re told to stay quiet. You’re already ashamed of the mistake you made. You already want to fix it. But on top of that, every single person you know or have ever met knows about this mistake.”

It’s comments like those that fans earmarked as playing the victim.

A discussion about the book and the perception of her from it was started on Reddit under the title, “Stassi has learned nothing. She is still the victim 2 years later.”

“what was so f***ing crazy about calling the cops on FAITH for THEFT was that it is JAX who is the ACTUAL criminal who has a history of STEALING who was literally arrested for STEALING for Brittany!!!! liiiiiike. how can she & her friends convince themselves it’s SO bad that the cops needed to be informed that Faith was a thief (if that’s still what they’re claiming they really believe happened), while simultaneously laughing it off when JAX does the same???” a fan pointed out.

“how many agents does one d-list celebrity need? She needed to cut back anyway. Wahhh, poor Stassi,” a fan wrote on the thread.

“Bravo people aren’t famous outside of bravo. Like without bravo she’s got nothing,” someone wrote. “And she knows it. Which is why she’s milking it with garbage books.”

“She and Chrissy Teigen should hang out,” someone joked.

“Wow. Speechless. Mostly because of the spinoff stuff and her not understanding why she was cancelled,” a fan wrote.

“Wow she is the definition of a – C you next Tuesday. FAITH hurt Brittany?! No mention of the man who cheated on Brittany?” someone wrote.

“She is so out of touch and can’t realize these are all consequences of her own actions,” someone else wrote.

“She is so pathetic!” someone commented.

“Stassi has been a horrible human for her entire life,” someone wrote. “Quite frankly I’m still gobsmacked 2 years later she actually got what she deserved. Usually villains that good looking and manipulative don’t.”

Stassi Schroeder’s Firing Helped Her to Reunite With Fellow Fired Castmate Kristen Doute

According to Schroeder, she and Kristen Doute rekindled their friendship after both being fired for the Stowers incident (Doute was an accomplice).

“Our last season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ focused heavily on the demise of our friendship. So much toxicity had seeped in and we became incapable of getting along,” Schroeder wrote in her book. “But there’s nothing like tragedy to bring people together. … What we went through was so traumatizing that it made all of our past friendship issues seem like nothing. It was more important to be there for each other than to hold on to grudges. There was no conversation about the past. We just let it go.”

READ NEXT: Fans Bash Gia Giudice as ‘Scary’ After Make-Over