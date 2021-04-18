Stassi Schroeder Explains Why She Quit Breastfeeding Her Baby

Stassi Schroeder revealed that she quit breastfeeding her baby daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, after struggling with it for three months.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 32, opened up during the “Pump and in the Dumps” episode of her Patreon podcast The Good The Bad The Baby, with her husband Beau Clark. During the podcast, the new mom explained that the benefits of nursing her child were outweighed by the negative effects it was having on her.

Stassi Schroeder Revealed That She Gave Up Breastfeeding For Her Own Health

On the podcast, Stassi revealed that she knew her decision to stop breastfeeding her daughter after just three months would unleash a variety of opinions from her social media followers.

“I know a lot of people are going to be like, ‘You’re just not trying hard enough. You have no idea how nutritious your breast milk is for your baby. You’re denying your baby,” the Next Level Basic author said. “Well, my mental and emotional health is so much more important than the tiny ounces of breast milk I’m able to get out of my body.”

Stassi explained that Hartford began favoring a bottle, so she started to pump her breast milk to fill the bottles. But the process didn’t involve bonding with her newborn, so Stassi began to feel “angry and depressed and isolated.”

She added that pumping will also soon be a thing of her past as she will move to formula for Hartford.

“I’m going to slowly stop pumping and regain control of my life because I can’t live like this,” Stassi said. “It’s making me miserable and I just feel like it’s better that I’m happy for my baby.”

Stassi Previously Opened Up About Her Struggles With Balancing the Calories Needed for Breastfeeding With Goals For Her Post-Partum Weight Loss

Seven weeks after Hartford was born, Stassi shared an Instagram photo of her posing in front of a full-length mirror, still wearing maternity pants.

“I’m also wearing Spanx to hold in what looks like a 4-month pregnant belly,” she wrote at the time. “I thought it would be way easier to bounce back, and everyday I wake up like a kid on Christmas morning hoping that when I look in the mirror, I’m going to see my pre-pregnant body once again and that obvs never happens.”

She also admitted that her issues with her post-baby body consume her thoughts “about 97% of the day.”

“It is a major hole I struggle to dig myself out of,” she wrote. “We’re told we have to eat enough calories to breastfeed but don’t overdo it because then we won’t get our bodies back. All the while I’m trying to stay mentally and emotionally healthy for my baby, my husband, and myself.”

She admitted that she felt bad complaining about her body after she was given “the most perfect baby.”

“Totally wish I wasn’t so vain, but unfortunately I am,” she wrote.

On the new podcast, Stassi also talked about her postpartum body, prompting her husband to acknowledge that “it does not look how it did a year ago.” But he added that his wife is still as beautiful as ever and that he is still attracted to her.

