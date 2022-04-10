Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark’s Wedding Party Revealed

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are planning to have a second wedding, this time in Europe.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars were previously planning to exchange vows in Italy, but the coronavirus pandemic put a wrench in their dream wedding. Instead, they tied the knot in a small, casual ceremony held in California in September 2020.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” Schroeder captioned a video a month after marrying Clark. In the caption, she wrote that the two still planned on having a larger wedding in Italy in October 2021. “I am proud to be your wife,” a then-pregnant Schroeder added.

Unfortunately, the pandemic squashed those plans as well. Flash forward to 2022, and the couple is now going to Italy to exchange vows in front of family and friends in a few months.

Schroeder & Clark Are Full-Steam Ahead With Wedding Plans

Although they have already been married for 1.5 years, Schroeder and Clark seem to be looking forward to celebrating their special day the way they had originally planned it.

On a recent episode of Schroeder’s podcast, she and Clark revealed that they’ve decided on a first dance song.

In addition, Schroeder took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on her television. “Decided to put on this iconic wedding episode to get inspired for our upcoming European nuptials,” she captioned the video.

As a few people on Reddit suggested, it is believed that Schroeder and Clark couldn’t get the money back from the venue that they had booked before the pandemic. So, instead of losing the money, they are making the most of it, and their dream wedding will happen, albeit not how they expected it would.

Schroeder & Clark’s Wedding Party Will Be Extremely Small

On the March 25, 2022, episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, host Katie Maloney and her pal, Taylor Strecker, talked about the upcoming nuptials. The girls revealed that they shopped online for a dress for Strecker while she was visiting California.

“So, here’s the deal. The wedding party was gonna be bigger. And because of Covid and everything, the wedding itself is way smaller than it was supposed to be, therefore the wedding party has been reduced down,” Strecker explained. Strecker will serve as the officiant while it sounds like Maloney will be Schroeder’s Maid of Honor.

Strecker also confirmed that she and Maloney are the only people in the wedding in addition to Clark’s best man — Rob — and the bride and groom’s 1-year-old daughter, Hartford.

Maloney, who will be wearing a gold dress for the occasion, also confirmed that the wedding color scheme will be neutral, and she wanted everyone in the same hues. However, Schroeder told Strecker that she can wear black with gold if she wanted. Strecker said that the dress she found has some kind of cape situation complete with pockets.

“A cape is fashion, but a cape is also arm coverage. So, it’s like hiding your arms, but make it fashion,” Strecker said of her dress choice.

