‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Reunite Amid Ongoing Feud

Stassi Schroeder broke the ice with Brittany Cartwright nearly a year after they stopped speaking. The feuding “Vanderpump Rules” stars reconnected at the birthday party for Lala Kent’s toddler daughter, Ocean, on March 11, 2023, according to their former co-star Scheana Shay.

While speaking on the “Jamie All Over” podcast, Shay said she walked into the party with Schroeder. The party took place days after the “Next Level Basic” author announced she is pregnant with her second child.

Shay also revealed that she saw Schroeder talking to Cartwright, despite their long-running feud.

Scheana Shay Revealed Stassi Schroeder Reached out to Brittany Cartwright a Few Days Before the Birthday Party

Shay, Kent, Schroeder, and Cartwright all had babies around the same time in early 2021. But Kent’s “Monsters Inc.” themed birthday party, held at Ball N Bounce in Los Angeles, wasn’t just for kids.

“Everyone was there,” Shay revealed on the podcast. “Katie [Maloney] was there, Dayna [Kaythan] was there, Jax [Taylor] was there. The place was big enough that everyone didn’t have to be in the exact same area at the same time. You know, we’re chasing the kids from the ball pit to the slide…there were a lot of areas.”

Shay added that amid multiple “Vanderpump Rules” feuds, “everyone didn’t talk.” “But I talked to everybody,” she added.

When asked if Schroeder and Cartwright talked, Shay revealed that they did. She added that Schroeder had also contacted Cartwright prior to the party after Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor revealed that their dog, Sophie, died on March 7.

“I did see them talk,” Shay said of the former friends. “I don’t know what they talked about, but I did see them. I do know Stassi reached out when Brittany’s dog passed away and I know that obviously meant a lot to her.”

“I’m sure it was maybe even just a ‘thank you and congratulations’ brief exchange,” Shay added of the duo’s quick conversation. “But my mom and I did see them talking.”

The “Good as Gold” singer added that she was glad to see the group come together amid the ongoing drama surrounding Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal.

“With everything that everyone is dealing with right now, it’s nice to be able to just have as much peace as possible,” Shay said. “In the moment, if we can come together for a 2-year-old and have peace and be cordial, it’s so nice.”

Brittany Cartwright & Stassi Schroeder Had a Falling Out Over Schroeder’s Wedding in Italy

It’s been nearly a year since Schroeder and Cartwright had a falling out. In May 2022, Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor canceled plans to go to Schroeder’s wedding in Italy at the last minute.

Cartwright later addressed the drama on Shay’s “Scheananagins with Scheana Shay” podcast, where she explained why Taylor complained about the wedding invite in “rage” text messages to another wedding guest.

“Jax started getting in his head, getting worked up about flying with the baby,” she explained. “You know how he’ll just text and rage text. …He shouldn’t have done it. I was very upset with him. I apologized… They got so mad at us and didn’t talk to us.”

Cartwright also explained that while the couple’s decision about going to the wedding was “down to the last minute,” in the end, her 1-year-old son Cruz’s passport didn’t arrive in time for them to go. “I felt so bad, and I still feel bad,” Cartwright said. “I’m just trying to give her time. Maybe in a couple months, we’ll be able to talk it out talk it over.”

In October 2022, Schroeder also spoke out –and she made it clear that she had moved on from her friendship with Cartwright.

“I’m totally fine with all of us not talking, Schroeder said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I’m not talking to them anymore. It’s fine. Like not everyone is meant to be friends forever, and just because I was on a show with people, it’s like people think those are the only people in my life ever because we were co-workers.”

