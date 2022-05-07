Former VPR Star Talks Cancel Culture: ‘People Can Change’

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder was let go from the hit reality television series following its eighth season, which premiered in 2020. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 33-year-old and her former castmate Kristen Doute were “fired from the Bravo franchise after past racist actions against former co-star Faith Stowers resurfaced.” Schroeder also was criticized for making controversial comments on her podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi.”

In 2022, the mother of one released her second book titled, “Off with My Head,” which takes a look at Schroeder losing her job, sponsors, and public relations team in 2020. During an April 2022 interview on her friend Taylor Strecker’s podcast, “Taste of Taylor,” Schroeder spoke about cancel culture.

Stassi Schroeder Shared Her Thoughts about Cancel Culture

While recording the “Taste of Taylor” podcast episode, Schroeder suggested that she wants people who read “Off with My Head” to recognize that she understood why she was being held accountable.

“I know that there is so much focus on cancel culture with this book because that’s all of what people know of me right now, like that’s what it is but I was wrong. Like I’m not the victim in this situation, I was wrong for the things that I did and I’ve learned from that and I think like what I really want the take-away from ‘Off with My Head’ to be isn’t like that cancel culture is hard,” stated the 33-year-old.

The former Bravo star went on to say that she does believe individuals can improve themselves.

“People can change, whether that’s after a month or a year or 10 years like people can change and that should be encouraged, that should be celebrated, that should be like considered cool, like I see all these other people out there like getting close to being cancelled or cancelled for things like in the past and this person may not be the same person that they were back then, like why is there this environment where like people, ‘people don’t change,’ yes they do,” shared Schroeder.

Stassi Schroeder Revealed She Ignored Social Media after Being Fired

In an April 2022 interview on the “Morning Toast” podcast, Schroeder discussed how she has handled being viewed in a negative light. She shared that she had previously been criticized and believed she would be able to handle another cancellation.

“I had made a joke to my friend, Katie [Maloney], she had asked me on her podcast, ‘do you think you’d be cancelled again, do you think now you’d be able to handle it?’ I’m like, ‘I will absolutely know how to handle it, if this ever happens to me, oh my gosh I’ve got this, I’ve been through being cancelled so many different times.’ Yeah, no,” said Schroeder.

She also shared that she mostly refrained from looking at social media following her “Vanderpump Rules” firing.

“There were days that I did and then days were I was like I will actually throw myself off the roof of my home if I keep doing this so I can’t, so that’s when I stopped looking at social media altogether, expect for Pinterest,” said the former reality television personality.

