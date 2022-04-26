Stassi Schroeder Breaks Silence on Cancellation & Faith Stowers Scandal

Stassi Schroeder is breaking her silence for the first time in two years since being fired from “Vanderpump Rules.”

During an April 26 appearance on The Morning Toast podcast, Schroeder spoke out about her public cancellation and scandal involving Faith Stowers, another former “Vanderpump Rules” cast member. In June 2020, Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from “Vanderpump Rules” as it was discovered that they had called the police on their Black costar, Faith Stowers, in 2018 for a crime that she did not commit. In addition to being fired, Schroeder also lost multiple brand deals and her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. She was also dropped by her agent and management teams.

“Kristen and I thought that we did our due diligence, just f****** stupid, stupid s***,” Schroeder said about the incident during The Morning Toast podcast. “We acted on gossip and that was the problem. I did not witness anything, I did not witness Faith doing anything, and that has truly, I think, been the biggest lesson, is you can’t go accusing people of things that you never witnessed before. Kristen had called a tip line and just left her own information, not Faith’s information, and they never called us back.”

Schroeder also added that the cancelation helped her to look inward to figure out what she truly valued in her life.

“I feel like I was on this path to just not having to think about real s*** and I could have easily continued on that path, just doing reality TV, living my best life, podcast touring, me, me, me, me, I feel like Beyoncé,” Schroeder explained. “I had to really sit for two years and… take a cold, hard, deep look at myself and what do I value? What do I want my life to be, what have I done wrong and why and why are those things wrong? How am I going to not do those things again? How do I inform myself enough so that something like that doesn’t happen again? Because I have a daughter. She has to look up to me.”

Lisa Vanderpump Said That She Would Have Preferred to ‘Chastise’ Schroeder and Doute

While speaking to Page Six in October 2021, star Lisa Vanderpump admitted that she would have liked to “chastise” both Schroeder and Doute for their actions and have the two girls “learn from their mistakes.”

“I would have preferred to chastise them and see them learn from their mistakes as we’ve seen so many youngsters do on the show,” Vanderpump told the outlet at the time. “But that was Bravo’s decision.”

Vanderpump continued about the incident, “I always want to see growth and I would love to have seen them stay here and work it out. It was really a sign of the times. Everybody [had] a lot of reactive decisions.”

Stowers Said in June 2020 That Schroeder and Doute ‘Shouldn’t Be Shunned for What They Did’

In June 2020, Stowers told People that she doesn’t think that Schroeder and Doute should be “shunned” for their actions–instead, she hoped that they could use their platforms for good.

“When they do realize the power that they have, I want them to utilize it for good,” Stowers told the outlet at the time. “They shouldn’t be shunned for what they did, that won’t help them. I want them to listen and learn.”