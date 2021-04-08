Stassi Schroeder Update: What’s Going On With Her Career?

Stassi Schroeder is living her best life since becoming a mom. The Vanderpump Rules star and her husband Beau Clark welcomed their first child, Hartford Charlie Rose, in January, a little more than six months after Schroeder was fired from her longtime role on the Bravo reality show over her past racially insensitive behavior.

An insider told Us Weekly that Schroeder has become “consumed” by motherhood “in the best way possible” and hinted that her former career as a reality star is the last thing on her mind.

“Stassi is completely focused on her daughter. She’s never felt a love like this before,” the source dished, adding that spending time with her newborn has kept the former Bravo star “ focused, grateful [and] away from anything toxic, including people” and alcohol.

“Stassi feels her daughter is a blessing in everything and just wants to be a good mom,” the source added. “[She] had to become very focused when she was pregnant on the things that mattered and she’s continued to do that. … She’s focused on motherhood and watching her daughter grow every day.”

Schroeder, who lost endorsement deals and her Straight up With Stassi podcast in the aftermath of the racism scandal also reportedly “isn’t worried about her career” and just wants to focus on being a great mom.

Stassi Schroeder Previously Revealed That Her Baby ‘Saved’ Her During the Darkest Period in Her Life

Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark recently launched their own Patreon podcast, titled The Good, The Bad, The Baby.

In the very first episode, Schroeder admitted that she probably would have gone into a dark place had she not been pregnant last June when her Vanderpump Rules drama was playing out in the headlines.

“I think a lot of people think going through a hard time when you’re pregnant oh man, like that sucks,” Schroeder said. “I think that made me so much better to be pregnant while I was going through a hard time, because if I wasn’t pregnant I think I probably would have just gone to alcoholism, Xanax, all these unhealthy things. I would have lashed out…I would have dark passengered.”

Schroeder added that she thinks her baby “100 percent saved” her because the pregnancy kept her “so positive all the time.”

Stassi Schroeder is Not the Only ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Veteran Who has Been Changed By Motherhood

While Schroeder has been forever changed by her new role as a mother, she’s not the only Vanderpump Rules veteran who’s feeling maternal. Ever since fellow former SURver Lala Kent welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé Randall Emmett last month, her social media pages have been filled with postpartum pics and photos of her daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett.

Kent addressed her changed life on Instagram, writing, “I’ll get back to being Lala one day. But right now my identity lies within Ocean, Like who am I and how did I exist before her?”

An insider recently told Us Weekly the Give Them Lala Beauty founder is totally “focused on being a new mother and the woman she’s becoming.”

“She has embraced it all,” the insider said. “She’s so happy, ridiculously happy. The whole experience for her has been tremendous.”

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl