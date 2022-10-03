Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Address Cheating Rumors

On the Friday, September 23, 2022, episode of “The Good, the Bad, and the Baby” podcast, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark discussed cheating rumors that have been circulating online.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars began talking about the Adam Levine cheating scandal, which surfaced more than a week ago. Basically, several women have come forward claiming that they’ve received naughty messages from Levine while he was married to his wife, Behati Prinsloo, according to Us Weekly.

Schroeder and Clark went from talking about Levine to discussing cheating rumors that have circulated around their own relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clark Said He Wouldn’t ‘Jeopardize’ His Family by Cheating on Schroeder

On the podcast, Schroeder said that her “least favorite topic” is cheating because she has been cheated on “multiple times.” Nevertheless, the two jumped into a conversation about it.

“You’re dumb. You are dumb,” Beau said, referring to famous people who decide to cheat. “You’re gonna get caught,” he added.

“No, I know. I don’t understand, like, we live in a world where everyone screenshots everything,” Schroeder agreed. “Everyone is constantly paying attention to what every other person is doing,” she added.

“Even if something is not true, it’s still being uploaded as if it is true,” she continued, saying that people in the public eye have to “cover [their] tracks” even if they aren’t guilty of anything.

Schroeder called cheating the “most horrible thing to do to your spouse or your significant other.”

“It’s like, do you care about your family?” Clark wondered. “I don’t think I would ever do that. I know would never do that because I wouldn’t want to do anything to jeopardize my family,” Clark continued. He went on to explain that he wouldn’t want to hurt Schroeder or their daughter.

Schroeder Called the Rumor Lame

Schroeder referenced a blind that was sent to an online account that claimed that Clark was cheating on her. She said that her friend saw it and wanted to give her a “heads up.” The blind claims that Clark has been stepping out on her.

“That might be the lamest blind I’ve ever seen,” Schroeder told her friend.

Clark said that he feels like he knows “like two people” who would submit a blind like this. Schroeder debated telling her husband but ultimately decided to share it with him.

“I can’t remember the last night you had a boys night,” Schroeder said. “And, honestly, I would be impressed if you managed to find the time [to cheat],” she continued.

“Whoever wrote this obviously wants to hurt me and hurt Beau,” Schroeder added.

Clark weighed in on the rumors himself, too, and admitted he wasn’t immediately sure the blind was even about him. The two seemed to agree that they just aren’t apart enough and there isn’t enough time for Beau to be having an affair.

Several people responded to the conversation on Reddit.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they made it up themselves to have something to talk about. Her podcast doesn’t sound interesting at all,” one person wrote.

“They basically said it’s laughable and can think of a few people who sent that in,” someone else added.

