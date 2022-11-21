Stassi Schroeder Is Hoping Schwartz & Sandy’s ‘Stays Open’

Stassi Schroeder is a big fan of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s new bar and lounge Schwartz & Sandy’s and she is really hoping the place is successful — and that it “stays open.”

On the November 11, 2022, episode of “The Good, The Bad, and The Baby” podcast, Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark discussed heading out to the new place, which had a soft opening in recent weeks.

According to the official Schwartz & Sandy’s Instagram account, the location opened to the public — officially — on November 2, 2022.

Schroeder explained that she had some friends in town and they had wanted to check out the place. “I was like, ‘yeah, I want to go!’ I’ve been wanting to go,” Schroeder said when her friends mentioned the new spot as a place to hang out. “But that doesn’t mean that I’m not nervous and have agoraphobia,” Schroeder added.

Schroeder and Clark are both really good friends with Schwartz, but Schroeder’s relationship with Sandoval has been very off and on over the years. Nevertheless, she ventured out — and gave fans her take on the new hotspot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schroeder & Clark Really Enjoyed Their Night Out at Schwartz & Sandy’s

Schroeder admitted that she didn’t know what to expect when heading to Schwartz & Sandy’s for the first time, which gave her anxiety.

“So, we decided we’re going to go to Schwartz & Sandy’s after,” she said, explaining that she got dressed up in heeled boots and that she wore false eyelashes. Schroeder said that she drank two espresso martinis and mentioned that “all the cocktails looked amazing.”

“I looked at the actual menu, we’d already eaten so I didn’t have anything but everyone was raving about it,” she said. “I really f****** liked the bar. Like, if I was a bar person still, I would want to go there all the time, and I would just be so excited that it is four minutes from my house,” she continued.

“It’s just, like, pretty. It’s so pretty and fun and unusual,” Clark said, adding that he wants to go back.

Schroeder Is Looking Forward to Spending Some More Time at the Lounge

While Schroeder and Clark admit that they don’t get out as much anymore because they are now parents — and Schroeder really prefers to stay home in general — they both seem to be excited to have a place close to home to hang out.

“It was a really chill, cool crowd. And I had a great time,” she said on her podcast. “It was really nice. And I hope it stays open, so that, after our date nights, that’s where we can go and have our nightcaps and socialize just a little bit. Like, going to Schwartz & Sandy’s? That doesn’t give me anxiety at all cuz I know I’m so close to home,” she continued.

Schroeder said that the lounge is “where it’s at” and even said that Schwartz and Sandoval should make her “their ambassador.”

“Could you imagine?” she said, sharing a laugh with Clark.

READ NEXT: Will Fans See Katie Maloney’s New Relationship on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?