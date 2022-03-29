Is Stassi Schroeder Preparing for a Reality Television Comeback?

Stassi Schroeder was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” along with her friend, Kristen Doute, in 2020. The decision came after a SUR co-worker named Faith Stowers revealed that the two women called the police on her, and accused her of a crime that they knew she didn’t commit.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady…It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me,” Stowers said in an Instagram Live, according to Variety.

Three months after Bravo confirmed that Schroeder had been fired by the network, she spoke out about it.

“People expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time. And I felt like it would be better for me to take the time to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again. I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not but it’s not how I feel at all,” Schroeder said on the Tamron Hall Show on September 17, 2020.

“I want to be a better person. I’m pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me. And I want to be part of the solution. I’ve been a part of the problem for years now. And I recognize that and that’s why I say, I don’t feel like I’m a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I’m not. I needed it. I needed that,” Schroeder added.

Since her firing, Schroeder has given birth, kept up with her podcast, and written a second book (which is due out on April 26, 2022). However, a return to reality television hasn’t been in the cards — but that might be about to change.

A Blind Claims That Schroeder Will Be Making a Return to Television

On March 27, 2022, BravoandCocktails published a blind that claims that Schroeder will be back on television soon.

“When she was ‘canceled’ this ex bar star put on her thinking cap. She’s savvy if nothing else. Get pregnant. Show evolution. No one can hate a pregnant woman. And just look how she changed. Motherhood gave her a new perspective. It ‘saved her.’ By save she means, she’ll be back on TV soon. It’s all happening. Allegedly,” the blind read.

Additional details about what Schroeder might be working on weren’t revealed, but it sounds like she may be a part of something with her former cast mates, if other rumors turn out to be true.

“We will be back on TV again soon. My wife and I are just trying to figure out what we’re going to do. Have a little fun… Maybe get the old gang back together and figure out a new project because we need to get back on TV,” Jax Taylor said in a Cameo that was shared on Reddit in December 2021.

Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Schroeder’s Possible TV Return, but the Majority Seem Against it

Shortly after BravoandCocktails shared the blind, fans took to Reddit to discuss Schroeder’s rumored return to the small screen — and the feedback was mixed.

“VPR is definitely not the same without the OG members, BUT I also don’t want to watch a bunch of 30 something’s with kids either. I’ll watch RH for that kind of content. I just want season 1-5 vibes back,” one person commented on a thread about the blind.

“I do think the timing of what went down, and Bravo not really publicizing it, and VPR taking a hiatus because of covid, really helped Stassi and Kristen get away with being terrible. I do think a comeback could be risky because all that will be quickly brought out in the spotlight. I wouldn’t think Bravo would touch them but maybe another network?” someone else questioned.

“I don’t believe she has done any reflection or tried to learn/grow from what happened at all. I think she’s just hoping that enough time has passed. Having a baby doesn’t ‘save you’ from being racist or ignorant????” a third person wrote.

“I won’t watch,” added a fourth Redditor.

“Can she just go away? I have second hand embarrassment for her and the other former cast members who are trying so hard to stay relevant and in the d-list lime light,” another comment read.

