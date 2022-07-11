Fans React After Stassi Schroeder Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram

Stassi Schroeder is no longer speaking to Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor after she says the two pulled a shady stunt when it came to her wedding.

From Schroeder’s side of things, Cartwright and Taylor had been telling her and Beau Clark that they were attending the wedding in Italy but that Taylor had been planning to skip out on the wedding all along. Although Cartwright has confirmed that she and Schroeder are on the outs, she claims that there was no funny business and that she hadn’t been planning to skip out on the wedding.

Cartwright appeared on the July 1, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast in which she talked about the feud. She told Scheana Shay that she’s hoping that Schroeder will talk to her so that they can work things out — but Schroeder doesn’t seem interested in having a conversation with her former friends.

In fact, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message that fans think was directed at the whole situation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schroeder Teased Wanting to Talk About Something

Schroeder took to her Instagram Stories to tease fans a bit, suggesting she was going to talk about the feud with Cartwright and Taylor in depth.

“Just waiting patiently for when I can finally talk about…” Schroeder wrote on one slide. In a subsequent post, she shared the “Stranger Things” logo and wrote, “like… I don’t want to spoil that s*** for anyone. Ps. It’s amazing.”

It’s what came next that had fans talking.

“Not to disappoint, but Stranger Things is the only tea I’m into spilling because everything else is,” Schroeder wrote, finishing her sentence with a crying with laughter emoji. She also added a GIF of herself making a crazy gesture.

She copied the same message on another screen adding, “IYKYK” and a winky face emoji.

Fans Reacted to Schroeder’s Post on Reddit

It didn’t take long for Schroeder’s posts to become a topic on Reddit. Someone started a new thread and shared a screenshot of one of Schroeder’s Instagram posts. At the time of this writing, the thread was filled with more than 100 comments.

“Brittany think Stassi is dumb enough to believe those lame excuses. I’m no fan of Stassi’s, but she isn’t the total idiot Brittany thinks she is,” one Redditor wrote.

“I hope that Stassi stays quiet on this topic. Brittany is using this for relevance and not true concern for the friendship. Any back and forth is giving Jax and Brittany what they want, drama. The fact that they made Stassi’s (second) wedding about them is so on brand. How dare Stassi and Beau not understand what they are going through, haha. Throw the garbage out of your life, it feels amazing,” someone else commented.

“As much as Scheana is shady and Brittany is a dumbass, does Stassi even have any other tea to spill about this debacle? I guess maybe whatever Brittany and/or Jax has rage texted her after the fact maybe lol,” a third person added.

“F*** Stassi is growing on me!” another comment read.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark’s Daughter’s Godfather Roasted for Instagram Bio