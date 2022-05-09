Stassi Schroeder Ripped for ‘Dagger’ Next to Her Book Title

Stassi Schroeder is being lit up on social media after she shared a photo of her book on the New York Times Best Seller list.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself getting a call from someone in her circle who gave her the exciting news that her second book, “Off With My Head” had made the coveted list.

However, when Schroeder shared a picture of her book on said list, fans were quick to notice a small dagger symbol next to the listing. According to Electric Lit, the dagger shows up when a book made the list “thanks to bulk orders.” This suggests that someone placed orders for “several dozen or more books at a time.”

That could mean a number of things, but VPR fans have pretty much decided that bulk orders were placed perhaps by Schroeder or her publicist to ensure that she made the Best Seller list.

Fans Criticized Schroeder for Getting on the Best Seller List via Bulk Orders

Shortly after Schroeder shared her book news on social media, several fans took to Reddit to discuss. Many felt that Schroeder’s book getting such recognition by doing something “unethical.”

“This is a really crucial point. Because it means you’re not a Bestseller-people did not rush out and buy your book and bookshelves are stripped bare. It means your publishers have been involved with the -not quite illegal but completely unethical-practice of buying up thousands of copies of the book in order to make this list. In the publishing world (and I’m in it so I can say this) it’s a kind of Pyrrhic victory and nothing to get smug about. Immoral decisions follow this bitch like shade,” one Redditor commented.

“I can’t believe this isn’t illegal! If books were securitized like mortgages or currencies, it definitely would not be allowed. So fascinating,” someone else said.

“I’m so Stassi oversaturated lately this made my petty petals bloom. Won’t even pretend I didn’t cackle at the caption. Rock bottom must have been truly hard for her to somehow scrape up enough money for a bulk buy,” a third comment read.

“At this point she should’ve just posted the boxes of the bulk orders and hashtagged it as #accountabilityqueen /s,” a fourth person added.

Schroeder Isn’t the Only Person With a Book to Buy in Bulk

A quick look at the photo that Schroeder shared on her Instagram Stories and fans could see that four out of the top 10 books on the NYT Best Seller list had the dagger icon. In Schroeder’s case, it’s entirely possible that she needed to have several books on hand to autograph for the mini book tour that she just did.

There were a few Redditors who pointed this out, suggesting that Schroeder didn’t really do anything out of the ordinary.

“You do know that they buy the books in bulk for book signings… which she had all week… where people who bought her ticket also got her book. So technically that many people actually did buy her book. I know it’s hard for people to fathom but just because you hate someone doesn’t mean other people do,” a Redditor said.

“Stassi’s first book was on the NYT best-selling list, I bought it!! It was hilarious! I read it twice! There are a lot of haters that say there is no way her book could be on the list and that Stassi bought books in bulk – please people,” another social media user chimed in.

“Meh. If I had a book on the NYT bestseller list, in any capacity, I’d be posting the s*** out of it too,” said a third person.

