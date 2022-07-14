See How Much Stassi Schroeder’s Face Has Changed in ‘Then vs. Now’ Photos

Stassi Schroeder rose to fame on Bravo’s hit series “Vanderpump Rules.” She joined the cast in season 1 which aired in 2010. At the time, Schroeder was dating her co-star Jax Taylor. Their volatile relationship was a major storyline on the show until the two split in 2012.

Schroeder remained a main cast member on the series until she was fired by Bravo in 2020. The decision was made after another SURver named Faith Stowers revealed something troubling that Schroeder and her best friend Kristen Doute had done.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady…It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me,” Stowers said in an Instagram Live, according to Variety.

Following her stint on reality television, Schroeder penned two books, got married, and became a mom. She still stays in touch with fans on social media. On June 9, 2022, an Instagram account called “Bravo.then.vs.now” shared side-by-side photos of Schroeder showing how much her face has changed over the years.

Schroeder Used to Be a Brunette

Perhaps one of the most noticeable differences in Schroeder’s then vs. now photos is that she used to have very dark hair. These days, Schroeder is a bright blond and keeps her hair about shoulder length.

“Vanderpump Rules” fans noticed several other differences in the photos and shared their thoughts about Schroeder’s face changes in the comments section.

“Is that the same girl really. ?!?” one person wrote, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

“This is the perfect example of a chin implant done flawlessly,” another comment read.

“I do not like her, but damn the glow up is real!” someone else said.

“Chin implant, eye brow lift, nose job who knows what she would have looked like without it, we will never know,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Schroeder Suffers With Psoriasis

Although Schroeder most often shares photos of herself looking flawless, she has been open and honest about her struggle with psoriasis. The former reality star has even shared photos and videos of outbreaks that she’s had on her face in the past.

“I have psoriasis and I have it on my face—most people don’t get it on their faces. So I don’t use face wash—I literally just take off my makeup with a makeup wipe and sometimes if I’m feeling ambitious, I’ll use oil to take off the rest. But for the most part, I use warm water and La Mer to moisturize, and that’s it. And then I wake up in the morning, splash water on my face, and put that moisturizer on again, just because I’m really scared about irritating [the psoriasis] and making it worse, and I’ve just noticed that harsher chemicals just don’t work for me,” she said in an interview with Byrdie.

In the same interview, Schroeder also opened up about getting injectables.

“I love them. That’s pretty much it. I’m the type of person that likes to do it conservatively because I’m on television and I really like to have expression and I always joke that I want people to know when I’m mad at them. I want to be able to give resting bitch face. But I love it. I feel like it makes me feel so much more fresh-faced,” she told the outlet.

