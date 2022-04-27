Stassi Schroeder Reveals if She’s Spoken to Faith Stowers Since 2020 Incident

While appearing on an April 26 episode of The Morning Toast podcast, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder revealed whether or not she’s spoken to costar Faith Stowers since their 2020 scandal.

In June 2020, both Schroeder and Doute were fired from Bravo after Stowers revealed that the stars had called the police on her in 2018 for a crime that she did not commit after seeing an article about a woman robbing people in Los Angeles. Schroeder and Doute thought that the woman in the photos was Stowers, which is why they called the police to report her.

“The week after I lost all my jobs and stuff, I had a couple of people reach out to her to ask for her number, and she didn’t want to give it, which I’m like okay, I have to respect that this person doesn’t want to,” Schroeder revealed during the April 26 podcast appearance. “I get it, I wouldn’t want to talk to me either, so that’s been where it’s at.”

On April 26, Schroeder released her second book, called Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom, which talks more about being fired and her public “cancellation.”

Heavy has reached out to Stowers for comment.

Schroeder and Doute Issued Public Apologies

After the incident came to light in June 2020, both Schroeder and Doute issued public statements on their social media pages, where they apologized to Stowers.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” Schroeder wrote at the time on Instagram. “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check in on me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

Schroeder’s statement continued, “I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Stowers Said That She Felt ‘Vindicated’ After Doute and Schroeder Were Fired

During a June 2020 interview with Page Six, Stowers said that she felt “vindicated” because she felt like the studio and production company was taking the situation seriously.

“I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward,” Stowers explained to the outlet at the time.

Stowers continued, “Now I’m seeing Bravo follow suit — the same as MTV and ‘The Challenge’ — [by] letting go of castmates that have also made racist remarks. Bravo is releasing women that have given them crazy ratings because they want to be on the right side of history, and I’m seeing [that] people are finally hearing us.”

