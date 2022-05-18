Stassi Schroeder Slammed for Revealing She Made Former Co-Star ‘Feel Bad’

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder released her second book, titled, “Off with My Head” in April 2022. On May 11, 2022, a Reddit user shared an excerpt from the book on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. In the passage, Schroeder shared that she received advice when she was pregnant with her 16-month-old daughter, Hartford. She then revealed that she “caught [herself] giving unsolicited advice” to her former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Brittany Cartwright when she was expecting her son, Cruz, who was born in April 2021.

“I cringed the one time I dished it out, because I felt like such a Karen, because it was over something so dumb. I was at dinner with Brittany one night, and I noticed in her Instagram Stories earlier that day that she had a venti Starbucks Frappuccino, and then at dinner she was ordering a million sweet teas. So I said something along the lines of ‘You know, Brittany you really need to watch your caffeine intake, especially since you’re not out of your first trimester.’ What a judgy a**crack. Why did I feel the need to say that?” wrote Schroeder.

Schroeder then suggested that she feels remorseful about the incident as she “could tell [she] made her feel bad” with her comment.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About the Passage from ‘Off with My Head’

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the passage. Quite a few commenters questioned why Schroeder decided to include the incident in her book.

“Yikes. Deciding to re-embarrass her via inclusion in the book is a choice 😂. ‘A million sweet teas’ 🙄 she didn’t have to add all that,” wrote a commenter.

“Right! Nobody else knew about this until she decided to include it in the book! What a great friend 🤨,” agreed another.

“Tbh Brittany’s caffeine intake here was absolutely fine for a pregnant woman. The recommended amount is 200 mg a day and a quick google search shows 130 mg for the Frappuccino and ~8ish mg per sweet tea. Stassi really was a Karen for bringing this up, especially since no one would have known had she not published it in her book,” shared a Reddit user.

“Did Brittany irritate her the morning she wrote that? Wow, not only did she shame her once, then she put it in print,” commented a Bravo viewer.

“So let’s embarrass Brittany again and call her out on her caffeine intake again by including unnecessary information like her ‘million sweet teas.’ STFU STASSI,” asserted a “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

“Stassi is definitely a ‘judgy a**crack,'” wrote another.

“Wow this actually made me feel a little bad for Brittany. She already got criticized mercilessly because of her pregnancy weight gain and Stassi knows that. This is actually so gross on Stassi’s part but I’m not surprised,” chimed in a seventh social media user.

Brittany Cartwright Shared That She Was Shamed for Gaining Weight During Her Pregnancy

During a joint 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, spoke about the criticism she received during her pregnancy. She shared that she was being compared to her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay, who were also pregnant at the time, on social media.

“Whenever I was pregnant I got so many mean comments about what my body looked like, the weight gain and stuff. It really shocked me. Like I knew I gained weight and I was being compared to Stassi and Scheana and Lala, which we knew would happen but I’ve always been bigger than them. My weight has always fluctuated so it was just hard to see all those comments about the weight gain but I was healthy and the baby was healthy so that’s all that really matter to me,” said Cartwright.

The mother of one currently has a partnership with the weight-loss company Jenny Craig. While speaking to E! News Daily Pop in April 2022, Cartwright revealed she has “lost 27.6 pounds since January.”

