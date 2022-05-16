Stassi Schroeder Issues Public Apology After Wedding Disagreement

Stassi Schroeder issued a public apology to one of her friends after the two women had a disagreement about their respective weddings.

In her second memoir, “Off With My Head,” Schroeder recalled a blowout fight that she had with her pal Lala Kent. At the time, both women had been planning their weddings — Schroeder to Beau Clark and Kent to Randall Emmett.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote that she originally didn’t want bridesmaids but her friends insisted — and so she chose nine women to stand next to her when she exchanged vows. One of those women was Kent. Flash forward to May 2022, and Schroeder didn’t have any sort of large wedding party at all. She and Clark ended up tying the knot in a small ceremony in California in September 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic ruining their original plans of a soiree in Italy.

While the original wedding plan may be a thing of the past, Schroeder brought up a disagreement that she had with Kent — and apologized to her in one of the chapters of her book.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schroeder Got Mad at Kent for Copying Her Wedding Idea

In her book, Schroeder recalled telling Kent that she wanted all of her bridesmaids to wear white, but to have each of them in a different silhouette.

“Lala was one of my bridesmaids,” Schroeder wrote. “We were in New York for Bravocon and I remember talking to her about my very chill, but mandatory color-coordinated silhouette rule. And she commented that she would never allow anyone else to wear white to her wedding, but she would wear a white dress to mine — if she had to,” Schroeder said.

The very next day, Schroeder said that she was with Kent’s stylist told her that she wanted to get her measurements for Kent’s upcoming (now canceled) wedding. Schroeder claims the stylist told her that all the bridesmaids would be wearing white.

“Bride-chilla immediately left the building, and I lost my s***,” Schroeder said. She admits that she went off “so hard” on Kent’s stylist. Schroeder then confronted Kent who told her she was “pathetic for caring.” The next day, Kent told Schroeder that she wouldn’t put her bridesmaids in white.

“Ages after the fact, and after both our weddings were derailed by Covid, I feel like I need to use this book to very publicly apologize to Lala because that b**** let me get what I wanted,” Schroeder wrote.

Kent Didn’t Attend Schroeder’s Wedding in Italy Because She’s on Tour

On May 12, 2022, Schroeder and Clark were in Rome for a second wedding, but only traveled with a handful of friends. Schroeder had one maid of honor — her best friend Katie Maloney, and her daughter, Hartford, served as a flower girl.

Although Schroeder and Kent have patched things up and are still friends, Kent was not in attendance at Schroeder’s wedding in Italy.

The nuptials took place on May 12, 2022, and was extremely small. And while it’s presumed that Kent was invited and could have attended if she chose to, the date just didn’t work out.

Kent is currently on her “Give Them Lala” tour and has been doing shows across the country almost every night.

