Stassi Schroeder Throws Dreamy 1st Birthday Party for Baby Hartford: PHOTOS

Stassi Schroeder celebrated the first birthday of her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, with a lavish party at her Hollywood Hills home.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star, who welcomed her first child with her husband, Beau Clark, on January 7, 2020, posted to her Instagram page to give fans a look at the sweet festivities for her baby girl.

“Happy 1st birthday my darling baby Hartford!!!” Stassi captioned a photo of her daughter. “When I was pregnant & imagining what my baby was like, for some reason I would picture this quiet, docile, dark haired brown-eyed little girl inside my belly… Obvs I was way off. She’s turned out to be the most spunky, determined, curious, bossy, bright, funny, demanding, friendly, dramatic, confident, independent, thoughtful, sweet blue-eyed baby.”

“Beaut’s got main character energy for days,” Stassi added. “And she’s given me the best year of my life. I love you, my darling girl.”

Stassi’s Party for Hartford Featured a Dreamy Angel Theme

On her Instagram story, Stassi shared a look at the party theme as well as plenty of photos of birthday girl Harford, who looked like an angel in a dress adorned with tulle and a big bow on the back. Other pics showed Hartford after an outfit change wearing a yellow tulle dress.

“Some birthday fun went down today,” the mom of one wrote.

The party decor included an array of gold and neutral balloons, lavish floral displays, and a lace-covered tent. There was also a Hartford wall gallery and two cakes—a small pink smash cake for the birthday girl to dive into and a larger, deer-themed cake for the guests.

The angel/deer theme has been an ongoing one in the Clark house. For Halloween, Stassi posted photos of Hartford wearing feathered wings and a halo to look like a cherub, and another in which she wore a tulle skirt and Bambi ears to play a deer. Stassi explained the costumes to fans.

“Cherub Hartford because, well, she reminds us all of a cherub,” she wrote. “Baby deer Hartford because we had found out her name means ‘deer crossing,’ so we’ve been going heavy on the deer theme ever since she was born.”

Stassi’s Vanderpump Rules Friends & Other Celebrity Guests Attended the Birthday Party

Several celebrity friends made the guest list for Hartford’s special day. On Instagram, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave posted a photo of her daughter, Dove, playing in a ball pit at the birthday bash.

“Happy Birthday to the Angel baby who clearly loves Birthdays as much as her Mama @stassischroeder,” Teddi captioned the pic.

There were also photos of Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, who attended the party with their babies, Ocean Kent Emmett and Summer Moon Davies, who were also born early last year. Brittany Cartwright also posed at the party, but her baby boy, Cruz Michael, and husband, Jax Taylor, were noticeably missing. Brittany posted to her Instagram story to explain.

“Cruz has a cold so he has to stay home with Daddy today which was so sad because he loves his buddy Hartford,” the former Bravo star wrote. “He’s doing great, it just has to pass.”

Stassi also posed with Hartford’s godmother, Katie Maloney, at the celebration.

As for the gifts, Lala Kent gave the birthday girl a pair of gold hoop earrings. And Stassi’s close pals Taylor Donahue and Taylor Strecker gifted Hartford a little blue box that held a silver Tiffany’s cake server. “Dear Harford here’s a little something to serve your birthday cake. The idea is that one day you will serve your wedding cake with it too! Love, the Taylors,” read the accompanying note.

Other gifts were wrapped in wrapping paper adorned with photos of Hartford.

At the end of the day, Stassi posed with her husband Beau as they wound down from their first kiddie birthday party.

“Okay but it’s a celebration for us too,” Stassi wrote. “One year down as parents.”

