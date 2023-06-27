Stassi Schroeder & Daughter Sing in Front of Audience During Tour: VIDEO

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder celebrated her 35th birthday on June 24 by performing for her podcast national tour, The Mommy Dearest Tour!, at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. On June 26, Schroeder shared a series of photos and a video from the evening’s performance on Instagram. The images showed Schroeder posing with her husband, Beau Clark, their 2-year-old daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, and her former “Vanderpump Rules” castmates Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Kristen Doute. In the video, Clark, Schroeder, and Hartford appeared onstage together singing a rendition of the song “Let It Go” from the 2013 Disney film, “Frozen.”

“My daughter singing Frozen onstage will forever be my favorite birthday memory. #35,” wrote Schroeder in the post’s caption.

Kent took to the comments section to share she appreciated the performance.

“Same. Loved seeing you in your element. Very proud of you 🤍,” wrote the “Give Them Lala” author.

Maloney also commented on the post, writing, “This was an unforgettable birthday/night!”

“Hartford was the main character, now and forever! Thank you for having me be a part of this special night, it meant a lot for me to share the stage with you and beau and Taylor. I love you 3 so much!!!!!” continued Maloney.

Several fans also shared complimentary comments. “Your dress is amazing but Hartford stole the show with that song! 😍😍😍 what a great memory to have!” wrote a commenter. “What a special way to bring in 35! Hartford singing is … omg the cutest 🤩🌈,” added another. “Aww stassi looks beautiful in these. Her daughter is adorable,” shared another person. “OMG that was awesome Hartford!” commented another.

Lala Kent Stated That the Audience Was Receptive When Hartford Sang

During a June 26 Amazon Live, Kent spoke about Schroeder’s June 24 performance. She stated that she was impressed with Hartford’s stage presence.

“The show was great, Hartford was a little performer … Hartford rolls out, she’s grabbing the mic, ‘Let it Go.’ I was like she is her mother,” said the reality television star.

Kent also stated that the crowd was receptive when Hartford sang.

“When Hartford came out you looked around, everyone’s phone was up. It was like people had never seen a child,” quipped the Bravo star.

Stassi Schroeder Spoke About Expanding Her Family

While speaking to Us Weekly in March 2023, Schroeder spoke about her decision to go on tour while she is pregnant with her second child. The reality television personality explained that she mostly stayed in her house during her pregnancy with Hartford during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, she has made “such a concerted effort to, like, keep living [her] life.”

“I think that’s why I’m like really excited to go on tour while pregnant because I want to keep myself busy, I want to put on OOTDs [outfit of the day], I want to go to dinner with my husband or my friends and really live as a pregnant person because I didn’t do that last time,” said the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Schroeder also shared if she would like to have more than two children. She stated that while “it is [her] fantasy to have a s*** ton of children,” she has come to realize that “children are really expensive” and “time consuming.” She also stated that she believes she would be unable to give her children enough attention if she had more than two.

“When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible,” said Schroeder. “And if I had a third I’m like how would I give that one as much attention as these other two? At this point, I feel like two is a great number for me. But never say never, because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day.”