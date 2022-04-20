Stassi Schroeder Shares Emotional Update About Hartford’s Health

In October 2020, three months before she gave birth to her first child, Stassi Schroeder shared that doctors had found something concerning during a routine test. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star previously shared the news with her fans while showing off her baby’s nursery.

“We discovered she has a hole in her heart, and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was,” Schroeder captioned an Instagram post at the time, according to Us Weekly. Thankfully, the hole wasn’t going to affect the baby’s quality of life.

“After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small and should heal on its own,” Schroeder explained.

On April 20, 2022, three months after Hartford’s first birthday, Schroeder took to Instagram to share an emotional update on her daughter’s health.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hartford Underwent an Echocardiogram to Check on Her Heart

Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, took Hartford to the doctor so that they could perform an echocardiogram — or, an ultrasound of her heart. The technician was able to get a clear picture of Hartford’s heart, and Schroeder was overjoyed to report that the hole had closed up.

“I shared a while ago that when I was pregnant at my 20-week scan, we found out Hartford had a hole in her heart. And the week we had waiting to find out the severity of the situation was one of the worst weeks of our lives. After this week’s echocardiogram, my strong little Beaut has NO hole, and a perfect, healthy freakin heart,” Schroeder captioned a video of the non-invasive procedure being carried out.

As the echocardiogram was being done, Hartford laid between Schroeder’s legs, and was fed some kind of cheese curls by Clark.

“She also loves her snacks,” Schroeder’s caption read. She went on to share some additional videos of Hartford, admitting that she’s had an emotional week.

“Lots of baby content today but I’m having all the feels,” she captioned another video of her daughter. Hartford was wearing a diaper and a set of pearls while walking around holding a “Harry Potter” wand.

Hartford Is Healthy & Has Hit all Her Milestones

Despite being born with a hole in her heart, Hartford has been very healthy, and has hit all of her milestones. She started crawling and walking right on time, and has been thriving ever since she made her earth-side appearance.

The youngster also hasn’t had too many sicknesses through her first year of life, though she did come down with a stomach flu that thankfully didn’t last very long.

Hartford is quite social, too, and already has some BFFs. She often has playdates with Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean, and Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz. On April 16, 2022, Hartford took her parents along to celebrate Cruz’s 1st birthday, which was baseball themed. She appeared to have a great time hanging out with her best buds.

Hartford continues to be a light in her parents’ lives, and news that she’s healthy and the hole in her heart healed is something for them to celebrate.

READ NEXT: Is Stassi Schroeder Preparing for a Reality Television Comeback?