Daughter of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Rushed to the Emergency Room

The 2-year-old daughter of former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark was rushed to the emergency room on July 3, 2023.

Clark shared a photo of Hartford’s leg as she was sitting on a gurney at the hospital. He then shared an update on what’s been going on.

“Soooo last night she was breathing very fast and hard. Looked like when people start to turn, in those zombie movies. Took her to ER around 6am. She has some breathing issues possibly high asthma and lots of mucus in her lungs and a high fever,” Clark wrote.

“She’s on her 2nd ‘breathing face thing machine’ with something that will open her lungs up more. Now we’re just waiting, hoping this works the second time. Will update when we know more. It’s super scary seeing your kid like this,” he added, suggesting that Hartford was on a nebulizer.

According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, there are a number of things that can cause a child to have labored breathing. The hospital suggests that any child who is showing signs of respiratory distress should be seen by a doctor.

Hartford Clark Appeared to Be in Good Spirits on Stassi Schroeder’s Instagram Stories Prior to Falling Ill

Schroeder has shared videos of Hartford on her Instagram Stories over the past few days and Hartford hasn’t appeared ill or under the weather. It does appear as though whatever is going on with her happened rather suddenly, which is what Clark seemed to suggest as well.

Schroeder, who is pregnant with her second child, recently celebrated her birthday with her family. In fact, Hartford actually made an appearance on stage during Schroeder’s “Mommy Dearest” tour.

“My daughter singing Frozen onstage will forever be my favorite birthday memory,” Schroeder captioned a birthday post on her Instagram feed on June 26, 2023.

Hartford Clark Was Born With a Hole in Her Heart

Just before welcoming their daughter, doctors told Schroeder and Clark that they had discovered a hold in her heart. The former reality star shared this on her Instagram Stories on October 1, 2020, just three months before Hartford was born.

“My other favorite part of her nursery. After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart, and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was. After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small and should heal on its own,” she captioned a post on her Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly.

In April 2022, Schroeder shared an update on Hartford’s condition.

“I shared a while ago that when I was pregnant at my 20-week scan, we found out Hartford had a hole in her heart. And the week we had waiting to find out the severity of the situation was one of the worst weeks of our lives. After this week’s echocardiogram, my strong little Beaut has NO hole, and a perfect, healthy freakin heart,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to Reality Blurb.

Based on her 2022 update, it’s unlikely that Hartford’s prior health condition is related to her 2023 hospitalization.

