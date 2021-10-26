Bravo Star Calls Out Megastar Angelina Jolie

It looks like Angelina Jolie might just be important enough for Stassi Schroeder to hate.

On Monday, October 25, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star took to her Instagram to call out the actress over her unblended hair extensions Jolie was recently sporting during the “Eternals” premiere at the Rome Film Festival. Schroeder posted a picture of Jolie’s hair extensions to her Instagram story, cracking a joke that someone on her team was going to be fired.

“Before I say goodnight, I’d just like to know who decided to give this queen unblended extensions,” Schroeder wrote on top of the photo. “Okay, what I’m truly asking is who is getting fired right now?”

On her story, Schroeder also circled where she believed the hairdresser had gone wrong in blending Jolie’s extensions with a big, bright purple arrow. Jolie has not spoken publicly about her hair that night.

Schroeder is not the only “Vanderpump Rules” star who has put major celebrities on blast before. During a July 2021 podcast appearance, Lala Kent slammed singer Demi Lovato, explaining why she believes her “California sober” lifestyle is “offensive.” Oftentimes, being “California sober” means that although one abstains from drinking alcohol, they will smoke marajuana.

“I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive,” Kent said while appearing on an episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “You know, there are people out there who work their ass off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state. You know, they don’t even, when they have a cold, take DayQuil or NyQuil. So to say that you’re, like, ‘California sober’ or this type of sober is extremely offensive, I think.”

Kent continued at the time, “To me, I’ve been in rooms with men and women who have given up everything just to not pick up [substances]. So sober to me means that you are not taking yourself out of reality.”

Schroeder Is Notably Absent From This Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

This season, Schroeder is not on “Vanderpump Rules,” as she was fired from the show in June 2020, after past racially insensitive actions against former costar Faith Stowers came to light. Schroder’s costar and best friend, Kristen Doute, was also let go. Later in the year, Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright were also fired.

“I would have preferred to chastise them and see them learn from their mistakes as we’ve seen so many youngsters do on the show,” Lisa Vanderpump told Page Six in October 2021. “But that was Bravo’s decision.”

Vanderpump continued, telling the outlet at the time, “I always want to see growth and I would love to have seen them stay here and work it out. It was really a sign of the times. Everybody [had] a lot of reactive decisions.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

