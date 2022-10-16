Stassi Schroeder Reveals If She’s Talking to Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Months After Wedding Drama

Stassi Schroeder spoke out about the current status of her relationship with her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. The three reality stars all exited the Bravo reality show in 2020, but off-camera they maintained a friendship – at least until recently.

In May 2022, Taylor and Cartwright canceled plans to go to Schroeder’s wedding in Italy at the last minute, which caused a rift between the former co-stars.

At the time, Page Six reported that Schroeder found out that Taylor had sent “rage texts” to mutual friends complaining about attending her formal wedding, which took place nearly two years after she tied the knot with Beau Clark in a simple backyard ceremony during the Covid pandemic.

According to Us Weekly, on her podcast with Clark, Schroeder vented about the situation. “To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, [Jax] is texting beau’s best friend that they’re not,” she said. “Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s*** about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

After Taylor and Cartwright skipped the wedding, the “Next Level Basic” author cut off communication with them.

Stassi Schroeder Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

It has been months since the wedding drama played out, but fans are still wondering if the longtime friends have reconciled. While speaking on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on October 11, 2022, Schroeder talked about her wedding re-do. She first noted that Scheana Shay, who was not invited to the wedding, brought it up on her podcast.

Schroeder admitted that she’s sure Shay hates her. “It’s very, it’s obvious,” she said. “I hear that she talks about me often, it’s all very confusing.”

She then addressed her wedding invitation fiasco and noted that only 34 people attended her nuptials in Italy. She said it was “nothing personal” regarding the people who weren’t invited. “If we haven’t spoken in forever, why would you think in the first place that you would be invited?” Schroeder said.

When Hirsch asked her if she “cleared up” the Jax and Brittany drama on her own podcast, Schroeder replied, “I never said their names. And I still don’t want to. There’s no point.”

Schroeder also noted that by speaking on Hirsch’s podcast, it would stir things up again.

“I’m not here to stir s*** up,” she said. “I’m totally fine with all of us not talking. I’m not talking to them anymore. It’s fine. Like not everyone is meant to be friends forever, and just because I was on a show with people, it’s like people think those are the only people in my life ever, because we were co-workers. Viewers forget that I have friends and family outside of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and it’s been like that for forever.”

She added that if someone isn’t invited to something she hosts, it just means ”they’re not my people.” “I have other people,” she added.

Brittany Cartwright Had Hoped to Work Things Out With Stassi Schroeder

In July 2022, Cartwright told the “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast that she tried to make it to Italy for Schroeder’s wedding but that her 1-year-old son Cruz’s passport did not arrive in time for them to go. “I wanted to make it,” she said of the wedding. “It was down to the last minute. …I felt so bad, and I still feel bad. “

Cartwright added that she tried to reach out to Schroeder to explain her side of the story and make amends. “I haven’t gotten any response just yet,” Cartwright said in July. “I’m just trying to give her time. Maybe in a couple months, I don’t know, we’ll be able to talk it.”

But the podcast appearance didn’t help matters. Later that month, Shay told Us Weekly that Cartwright had sent Schroeder money to cover the reception dinner that she and Taylor didn’t show up for, but the money was returned to them.

“Stassi sent the money back,” Shay revealed. “Brittany had paid for the plates because she couldn’t make it. And said ‘Scheananigans podcast’ [as the note].”

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss