Stassi Schroeder Says VPR Star Influences Her to Be Mean

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney appeared on a January 2023 episode of Stassi Schroeder’s podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi.” During the podcast episode, the former castmates discussed their friendship. Schroeder asserted that many “Vanderpump Rules” fans believe her presence has a negative influence on Maloney’s behavior. She then mentioned that viewers can not blame her for Maloney’s emotional responses as she has not been a cast member since 2020. She also questioned who fans will blame if the 35-year-old is “mean some of the time” during the show’s upcoming tenth season, which will premiere on February 8, 2023. Schroeder went on to say that Maloney has inspired her “to be mean” in certain situations.

“100 percent, you influence me to be mean. All these years I’ve been carrying around this cross that I’m the mean one. I think you are meaner than me,” stated Schroeder.

The “Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook” author clarified that she believes Maloney is “tougher” and “handle[s] s*** more” than her. Her former castmate then shared she did not believe her bluntness “mean[s] [she is] mean.”

“I don’t think it’s a mean thing I think it’s interpreted because — it’s muddied because I don’t take b*****, I’m like a no b***** person, and I’m just more like direct with things. It’s not about being mean, I just don’t like b******,” explained Maloney.

Schroeder agreed with her former co-star’s assessment.

Stassi Schroeder Spoke About Leaving Bravo in April 2022

As fans are aware, Schroeder’s “Vanderpump Rules” contract was not renewed after season 8. According to Page Six, the mother of one and her co-star Kristen Doute were let go because “they came under fire for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black [‘Vanderpump Rules’] cast member.”

During an April 2022 appearance on the “Morning Toast” podcast, Schroeder noted that she was given the opportunity to write her second book, “Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” following her Bravo exit. She also referenced that she was pregnant with her daughter, Hartford, 2, while working on the project.

“If I wasn’t pregnant I probably would have spiraled in this situation, I think I would have dark passagered the s*** out of my life and Hartford – being pregnant is really what kept me – like having purpose – like writing this book in her nursery while I’m pregnant like imagining what this kid is going to be like, what I want her to know, what I want her to learn, like that was so soothing and calming,” explained the reality television personality.

Stassi Schroeder Shared She Was Grateful She Was Fired

In the “Morning Toast” podcast episode, Schroeder revealed she was grateful that she was let go as a Bravo star. She shared she believed she had an inflated ego and “was on this path to just not having to think about real s***.”

“I had to really sit for two years and stew – not just stew, but take a cold hard, deep look at myself and ‘What do I value? What do I want to my life to be? What have I done wrong and why are those things wrong?’” explained Schroeder.