Stassi Schroeder Dishes on Keeping ‘The Spark Alive’ with Her Husband

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder married her husband, Beau Clark in 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Hartford, in January 2021.

During an April 2022 LiveSigning event in promotion of her new book, “Off with My Head,” Schroeder and her friend, podcaster Taylor Strecker, answer fan questions. One person asked for the mother of one to share “how [she] and Beau keep the spark alive while juggling a baby and [their] busy lives.” The former Bravo personality first explained that she “can’t feel sexy at night” after “a whole day of parenting.” After some hesitation, the 33-year-old then revealed that she messages her husband pornographic “black-and-white gifs” that she finds on Google as a form of enticement.

“I feel like black-and-white makes them look classy and so that is how he’ll be like ‘oh okay. I’ll come downstairs right now’… It’s just a gif, so it’s like not aggressive, you’re not like ‘whoa, what did they just send me.’ It’s classy. It just feels classy, especially black-and-white, it just feels a little like less aggressive,” explained Schroeder.

Stassi Schroeder Shared How She & Her Husband Began Dating

During the LiveSigning livestream, Schroeder discussed the beginning of her and Clark’s relationship. She shared that they were casually seeing each other for five months and she was happy with their circumstance as she “genuinely loved being single at that time.”

“It didn’t need to be serious so quickly and so then it was almost like playing hard to get without having to play hard to get,” stated the mother of one.

She went on to say that the couple decided to have a committed relationship after she invited him to spend New Year’s Eve together with her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who separated in 2022.

“I was like ‘do you want to come with me’ because he was friends with them too and he declined in a nice way, not in a way that was like weird, but he’s like ‘no I have this thing like that I’m going to’ and I’m like oh this is definitely not going to work,” recalled Schroeder.

She then shared that he texted and called her the entire night.

“As I was driving he texted me all night long, he called me all night long and I’m like this is lame like you’re literally blowing up my phone when you could have been here and then he asked for me to do something the next day when I came back to L.A. and then it was kind of like oh he realized he made a mistake,” said the former reality television personality.

Stassi Schroeder Took to Instagram on Her Husband’s Birthday

On March 18, 2022, Schroeder took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s birthday. The post featured three pictures of the couple and one video of Clark swaying with his daughter while singing “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Jackie DeShannon.

“Happy birthday my ❤️. My life would be way less fun & way less meaningful had I never met you. I don’t always get things right, but in choosing a life with you, I 100 percent did. Aside from our daughter, you are what I’m most proud of. My forever home. I love you. #gorams @thegoodthebadthebogie,” read the caption of the post.

Several of Schroeder and Clark’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars flocked to the post’s comments section.

“Happy birthday buddy! 🍻,” wrote Jax Taylor.

“Happy birthday Beau!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” added Brittany Cartwright.

“❤️❤️ yay!!!,” chimed in Katie Maloney.

