‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Humiliated at California Theme Park

Stassi Schroeder revealed she was kicked off a ride at Universal Studios in California, and she seemed pretty embarrassed by it.

On May 31, 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared the aftermath of the incident with her fans on Instagram as she spent the day at the Southern California theme park with her husband, Beau Clark, and 2-year-old daughter, Hartford.

Stassi Schroeder Was Booted From the Secret Life of Pets Ride Because She’s Pregnant

In a post shared on her Instagram story on May 31, 2023, Schroeder posed wearing a tan baseball cap and jacket as she told fans what went down at the theme park.

“They just had to stop the Secret Life of Pets ride to kick me off because I’m pregnant,” Schroeder told her followers. “I’m not embarrassed or anything. Also, it goes like negative two miles an hour like.” The Bravo star appeared mortified as she waved her hand in from of her face and said, “Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about it.”

In March 2023, Schroeder announced that she is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with Clark, later this year. The pregnancy means certain park rides are off limits for the “Straight Up With Stassi” star.

According to the Universal Studios Hollywood website, expectant moms can “safely enjoy” four rides at the park: WaterWorld, Silly Swirly, Dino Play, and Super Silly Fun Land. It’s unclear how Schroeder got past the ride operators, but all of the other attractions are off-limits for pregnant guests or others “whose waistlines are 40″” because the safety restraints cannot hold them. The Secret Life of Pets: Off The Leash ride features the animated movie characters Max, Duke, Gidget, and Snowball on a journey through New York City.

While the ride didn’t work out for her, Schroeder shared other, happier moments from her family’s day trip. On her story, she posted a video of Hartford wearing a Cinderella princess dress as she ate a hotdog. “This dress is our newest family member,” Schroeder captioned the clip. In another post, Hartford clutched a stuffed owl and waved a wand toward a Harry Potter attraction. “Oh no. She might be a Muggle,” Schroeder wrote.

Stassi Schroeder Got Into Trouble at a Theme Park Once Before

This is not the first time Schroeder got into trouble at a theme park. In 2015, she was caught buying her then-underage sister alcohol at Disney’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim.

According to BravoTV.com, Schroeder opened up on her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast to reveal that because there was two-drink minimum at the park, she ordered a beer for herself and a sugary alcoholic drink for her kid sister. But soon after, the two were stopped by Disney police officers and Schroeder’s sister was snagged for underage drinking.

On her podcast, Schroeder revealed she was detained by the police as they waited for the park supervisor to decide what to do. The former Bravo star added that some fans at the park recognized her and told her she could go to jail. “I’m like ‘handcuffs jail? I didn’t even blow dry my bangs today. What do you mean? I can’t take a mugshot today,’” she said.

In the end, Schroeder was let off the hook and a written report on her behavior was kept internally at the park.

