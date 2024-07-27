Stassi Schroeder Apologizes for Making Co-Star Cry Off-Camera

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder and her former castmate, Kristina Kelly, opened up about their friendship during the July 24 episode of Schroeder’s podcast, “Stassi.”

In the podcast episode, Kelly, who last appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” during its 10th season, referenced that Schroeder made her cry when they were visiting Australia seven years ago. While Kelly was hesitant to share details about the argument because “it’s so vain,” Schroeder explained why she got upset with her former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate.

Schroeder said a stranger repeatedly told Kelly that she resembled late actress Grace Kelly and said she was “the most beautiful thing ever.” The mother of two stated that she disagreed with the person’s assessment of Kelly, as she does not have blue eyes or blonde hair.

“Which like Grace Kelly is blonde and blue-eyed. If anyone resembles Grace Kelly, it’s me. He was like obsessing over her,” said Schroeder on her podcast episode.

Schroeder also stated that she believed she may have had that reaction because she was “really jealous and upset.”

Kelly interjected that she attempted to defuse the situation by reminding Schroeder she was beloved by “Vanderpump Rules” fans.

“You were like, ‘No. I’m Grace Kelly.’ He was like, ‘Well, I don’t know though.’ He just went back into me, like, ‘She just has this vibe and what she’s wearing.’ And you were like, ‘You’re on this trip with me.’ And like, ‘Me, me, me, me.’ I was kind of, like, trying to make light of it,” said Kelly. “And I was like, ‘Stassi 10 people just wanted your photo, let me have the Grace Kelly thing.’ Like, joking. But in that moment, she was really not happy about that. And was basically like, ‘You’re here with me!’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ And then I think I excused myself and went to the bathroom.”

According to Kelly, she ended up crying in a public restroom. Schroeder also stated that she did not understand why she behaved toward Kelly that way.

“I wish I could even explain myself. But I can’t. I have no excuse, reason, understanding of why I was like that. But again, I’m so sorry,” said Schroeder.

Kelly stated that she and Schroeder “had been day drinking all day” and were sick. In addition, she said Schroeder had never snapped at her before that moment.

Kelly also said Schroeder immediately apologized for her behavior after she came out of the bathroom.

Stassi Schroeder Opened up About Starring on Reality Television in a September 2023 Interview

Schroeder, who was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, opened up about being a reality television star in a September 2023 interview on Kristin Cavallari‘s podcast, “Let’s Be Honest.”

Schroeder suggested she felt the need to play up her reactions while filming the Bravo series. She explained that fans expected her to “tell it like it is” when she was on the show. She stated, however, that becoming a mother to her daughter, Hartford, 3, caused her to edit herself.

“I’m not as a unfiltered as I used to be. Because I think there is something to be said for, like, thinking before you speak. Just so that you’re not going around hurting everyone’s feelings,” said Schroeder on Cavallari’s podcast. “And I feel, like, sometimes I’m disappointing people by not being as unfiltered. Because that’s what people know of me. So when I would go on TV, I would be like, ‘Well I have to be unfiltered.’ So I’ve become like this character.”

Stassi Schroeder Said She Would Be Supportive if Her Children Wanted to Star on Reality Television

During a February 2024 appearance on the “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast, Schroeder stated that she would be supportive if Hartford and her son, Messer, 9 months, would like to star on reality television. She explained that she believes “you’ve got to let people be who they are.”

“I would support my kids regardless of what they want,” said the Bravo alum.

Schroeder also shared that she and her husband, Beau Clark, do not intend to have more children.