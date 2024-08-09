Stassi Schroeder & Lisa Vanderpump Have Fans Exclaiming Over Major Announcement

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder will be starring in the second season of her former SUR boss, Lisa Vanderpump‘s Hulu series, “Vanderpump Villa.”

Vanderpump announced the news in an August 9 Instagram upload. In the video, Vanderpump “welcome[d]” her fans back for the second season of “Vanderpump Villa.” She then said she was wondering what she should add to the menu for the show’s second season. Schroeder interjected that she should add goat cheese balls. As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Schroeder regularly spoke about enjoying the goat cheese balls served at SUR. Vanderpump replied that her idea was “excellent” and referenced Schroeder will be appearing in “Vanderpump Villa.”

“Vanderpump Villa is returning for Season 2… with a new addition! #WelcomeBackDarling #VanderpumpVilla,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about Schroeder’s return to reality television.

“Oh I’ve waited my entire life for stassis return,” wrote one commenter.

“L I V I N G for seeing this duo again!!!” added another.

“YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS queen stassi is back,” shared a different person.

Stassi Schroeder Uploaded an Instagram Post With Lisa Vanderpump

Schroeder uploaded a picture with Vanderpump on August 9. The photo showed Vanderpump and Schroeder posing together.

“You know I’m walking around these halls pretending to be European royalty #vanderpumpvilla,” wrote Schroeder in the post’s caption.

Quite a few commenters shared their excitement for Schroeder and Vanderpump’s upcoming on-screen reunion.

“The reality Gods have answered our prayers 👏🏻👏🏻,” commented a fan.

“THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE I HAVE MISSED YOU SO MUCH❤️❤️❤️,” shared a different person.

“Yeeeessssssss SHE IS BACKKKKKK HONEYYYYY!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜,” added a third commenter.

Stassi Schroeder Will Have Her Own Show

Variety reported that Schroeder will also be starring in her own Hulu docuseries, titled, “Stassi Says.” According to the publication, the upcoming show will focus on “comedic and chaotic characters who are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own — and Stassi’s the one who has to keep them all afloat.”

Variety also reported that Schroeder has not been on reality television since 2020 after she and “The Valley” star Kristen Doute were let go from “Vanderpump Rules” because of “racist actions against their former castmate Faith Stowers.”

Stassi Schroeder Said She Was Approached to Film for ‘The Valley’

During a January 2024 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Schroeder said she was approached to film the sizzle reel for the Bravo series “The Valley,” which stars her former “Vanderpump Rules” castmates, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Doute. She explained she decided not to take the offer as the show “wouldn’t be a reflection of what [her] reality is.”

“It’s not my group of friends,” said Schroeder.

In addition, Schroeder said she was content raising her children, Messer, 11-months, and Hartford, 3, with her husband, Beau Clark, without filming “The Valley.”

“I don’t want to disrupt the life that I have right now. Because I really like my life right now,” said Schroeder to Lewis.

In a March 2023 Us Weekly interview, Schroeder said she would be willing to return to reality television. She said she “love[s] doing reality TV.”

“I miss it all the time — I think one day there would be something that feels, like, ‘Oh this makes sense for me to film something.’ I don’t know what that is right now. But I’m definitely open to filming reality TV again,” said Schroeder during the Us Weekly interview.

Stassi Schroeder Discussed Leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in a 2023 Interview

Schroeder opened up about leaving “Vanderpump Rules” in an April 2023 interview on the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast. She said she was not sure how she would have handled navigating motherhood while starring in the Bravo show.

“I don’t know how I would have handled being pregnant and having kids,” said the mother of two on the April 2023 podcast episode.

Schroeder also said she would have likely included her children on “Vanderpump Rules” if she remained on the cast.

“I was so used to this being my life,” continued Schroeder. “It’s wild once you are out of it for so long, how you see things in such a different light.”

She also said she believed becoming a motherhood would have changed her behavior for the better if she had remained on “Vanderpump Rules.”