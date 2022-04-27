Stassi Schroeder Shares Where She Stands With Lisa Vanderpump

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder was fired from the hit Bravo show following its eighth season. According to Us Weekly, producers let go the mother of one and her castmates Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, and Kristen Doute “after sparking backlash for their past racially insensitive remarks and actions.”

During an April 2022 interview on the “Morning Toast” podcast, in promotion of her new book, “Off with Her Head,” Schroeder spoke about the “Vanderpump Rules” cast and gave an update on where she stands with her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

Stassi Schroeder Mentioned Her Relationship with Lisa Vanderpump

During the “Morning Toast” podcast episode, Schroeder noted that she and Vanderpump were cordial with each other.

“We’re friendly when we see each other but it’s not anything really more than that,” stated the 33-year-old.

In an August 2021 Us Weekly interview, Vanderpump shared similar information about her feelings toward Schroeder. She revealed that she had contacted her former SUR employee following her “Vanderpump Rules” exit.

“I actually ran into her. I did say, ‘Yes, I called you back and I’ve called you and reached out to you.’ And she said, ‘yes, yes you did.’ She was very friendly,” said the 61-year-old.

Vanderpump then suggested that being fired from the Bravo series was beneficial for Boyens, Caprioni, Doute, and Schroeder.

“I wish them all well. I do. I also think they needed to learn a lesson about, you know, respecting other people’s point of views and having empathy and looking at other people’s lives, not just through their own lens. Personally, I think a lot of people need to learn that,” stated the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Stassi Schroeder is Still Close With Some of Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Castmates

Since being fired from “Vanderpump Rules,” Schroeder has remained close to some of her former castmates, like Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay. While recording the “Morning Toast” podcast episode, Schroeder shared why she did not attend the birthday party for Shay’s 1-year-old daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, who she shares with her fiance Brock Davies. The 33-year-old revealed that she had mixed up the dates for the event and did not realize her mistake until she was driving to the party with her husband, Beau Clark, and their daughter, Hartford.

“I literally was almost there and then all of the sudden my blood ran cold, I was like why didn’t anybody text me today like what time are you going? Because normally that’s how the texts go and I was just quietly just looking for the invitation and I’m like Beau it’s tomorrow,” recalled Schroeder.

While speaking to Life & Style Weekly in May 2021, Lala Kent revealed how her relationship with Schroeder changed once they became mothers. The mother of one, who welcomed her daughter, Ocean, in March 2021, confided that they now talk about different subjects.

“It’s so crazy because it all changed so quickly it from like our conversations being super – I don’t want to say that they didn’t have depth but I’m going to say it, they didn’t have depth, it was a bunch of s*** talking that was so fun and awesome and now we talk about what brand of breast pump we like and diaper rash cream, so the conversation is very different,” stated the 31-year-old.

