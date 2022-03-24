Fans Think Stassi Schroeder Looks Unrecognizable in New Tik Tok

On March 22, 2022, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder shared that she was embarrassed by an old video on her Tik Tok account. The 33-year-old stitched a video from social media influencer, Hayden Cohen.

“I’m just going to say that there’s nothing that annoys me more on Instagram or on social media in general than when people record themselves crying. Like who in their right mind is in the middle of a breakdown and is like ‘you know what, I should set up my phone and record myself during this time,’” said Cohen.

Schroeder then shared her thoughts about a video of herself crying from “over five years ago.”

“Oh my god, I hate myself, this is so embarrassing,” said the mother of one in her Tik Tok video.

“There’s been a lot of personal growth. I swear. #stitch @Hayden #fml,” read the caption of the post.

A few Tik Tok users flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they believed Schroeder looked different.

“I’m so confused, the person that slid in does not look like Stassib,” wrote one fan.

“Omg stassi!! U don’t look like stassi ! I honestly thought this was someone imitating u. But it’s ur account. Still love u girl,” commented another.

“You’ve changed your face so much, I didn’t know it was you 🥺,” chimed in a third commenter.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About Schroeder’s Tik Tok

On March 22, a Reddit user uploaded Schroeder’s Tik Tok video with the caption “I did not recognize Stassi until her floating head started talking” on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

Several commenters noted that they also believed Schroeder’s appearance had changed.

“Why is the space between her upper eyelid and eyebrow so much smaller now?? Her nose looks different too!” wrote a commenter.

“What’s wrong with her face????” added another.

“She def got under eye filler,” asserted a different person.

“I think the angle is making her eyelid/brow area look super weird, plus some new filler (and maybe less drinking?), but she still looks odd. Not terrible, but not like herself,” shared a Bravo fan.

“Is she using a filter or something? Her head is really long, and some of her features look smaller somehow… Unless she just got a lot of work lately, idk ETA: Ok, maybe it’s a combination of under-eye filler, losing weight, and the angle? That’s the best guess I’ve got lol,” chimed in a fifth Reddit user.

Stassi Schroeder Has a 1-Year-Old Daughter

Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, welcomed their daughter, Hartford, in January 2021. On January 7, 2022, the mother of one shared an Instagram post to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday. The upload featured two pictures and two videos. The first image showed the 1-year-old in a billowy romper adorned with black ribbons. The following image featured the baby when she was a newborn. The third slide consisted of Schroeder complimenting and kissing Hartford. The final video showed Hartford saying “mama” while standing in her crib.

“Happy 1st birthday my darling baby Hartford!!! When I was pregnant & imagining what my baby was like, for some reason I would picture this quiet, docile, dark haired brown-eyed little girl inside my belly… Obvs I was way off. She’s turned out to be the most spunky, determined, curious, bossy, bright, funny, demanding, friendly, dramatic, confident, independent, thoughtful, sweet blue-eyed baby. Beaut’s got main character energy for days… and she’s given me the best year of my life. I love you, my darling girl. 🦌♥️🌹,” wrote Schroeder in the post’s caption.

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge on RHOC Star’s Beau: ‘I’m Surprised He’s Still Sticking Around’