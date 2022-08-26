WATCH: Fired Vanderpump Rules Star Pokes Fun at Season 1 Alter Ego

Stassi Schroeder traveled back in time on her podcast. During an August 2022 episode of her Patreon, “The Good The Bad The Baby.” The former “Vanderpump Rules” star poked fun at her early alter ego on the Bravo reality show, which is set at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

Schroeder was in her early 20s when “Vanderpump Rules” premiered in 2013. The first sentence the former waitress ever said in a confessional in the show’s pilot, titled “Welcome to SUR,” was: “Working at SUR is different than working at any other restaurant. The servers all want to be models, actors, writers singers. The servers at other Hollywood restaurants just want to be waiters at SUR.”

Nearly a decade later, Schroeder channeled that famous line as she poked fun at her past.

Stassi Schroeder Mocked ‘Season 1 Stassi’

In a clip from her Patreon posted on Instagram, Schroeder revealed that she dyed her blond hair a slightly darker shade as she had when “Vanderpump Rules” debuted a decade ago. “Recorded this episode on the day I dyed my hair, so Season 1 Stassi had to make an appearance,” she captioned the clip.

With her husband, Beau Clark, by her side, Schroeder then went on to deliver a new version of her famous line in which she boasted about working at SUR. The ex-Bravo star noted that she was instructed to look straight at a producer as she delivered the staged line.

But instead of repeating her line about SUR, 2022 Schroeder said, “The Clark house is basically the house that everyone wants to go to. And if you’re not invited here, that sucks for you.”

She then filled Clark in on her original line about how everyone wants to be a waiter at SUR and said, “I look back on that and… that just makes my blood run cold.”

Fans reacted on Instagram.

“Happy to see you’ve grown up but season 1 Stassi made for great tv,” one follower wrote.

Another fan called out Schroeder for her past bratty behavior. “This may be an unpopular opinion but I really hated Season 1 Stassi,” the commenter wrote. “She was never wrong, never apologized, bragged about bullying other women to make them quit, everything was her way or no way. It was extremely elitist, privileged, and entitled. …Watching it back makes me cringe hard.”

“Absolutely fabulous watching you grow over the years and own your bratty past behavior,” another fan wrote.

Stassi Schroeder Was Known as the ‘Leader of the Pack’ in the Early Seasons of Vanderpump Rules

The synopsis for “Vanderpump Rules’” premiere episode described Schroeder as the “self-proclaimed ‘leader of the pack’” who “leads the charge against [new waitress] Scheana.”

In a 2019 profile for The New York Times, Clark revealed that sometimes when Schroeder is acting “bratty,” he’ll tell her, “‘OK, you’re being Season 1 Stassi right now.”

Schroeder revealed that she doesn’t understand why she emerged as “the villain” in the first season of “Vanderpump Rules,” when there were way worse offenders, such as her ex, Jax Taylor.

“It blows my mind when people are like, ‘Stassi’s the villain,’” she told the Times. “Please tell me what I’ve done to get that label.”

Schroeder was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” in June 2020 after her past racially insenitive behavior was called out by former co-star Faith Stowers.

