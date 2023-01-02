VPR Alum Talks Ending Friendships: ‘We’ve Outgrown Each Other’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder discussed the lessons she has learned in 2022 during a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi.” The former Bravo personality mentioned that she was fired as a “Vanderpump Rules” star after the show’s eighth season, which premiered in 2020. She explained that she has learned to appreciate living “a slower life” with her husband, Beau Clark, and their 23-month-old daughter, Hartford, since her exit from Bravo. Schroeder then mentioned that she has decided to cut out former friends who no longer “bring joy or happiness” to her life. She explained that when she was on “Vanderpump Rules” she was forced to spend time with individuals who she “didn’t like.”

“Like why do I need to go to hang out with somebody who constantly s*** on me on other podcasts. Why do I have to do that? Why? Because these people are leaving comments like ‘why aren’t you talking to this person anymore?’ Because I don’t want to. Because this person doesn’t bring joy and we’ve outgrown each other and that’s allowed,” asserted the former reality television personality.

Stassi Schroeder Discussed Her Plans for 2023

While recording the same podcast episode, Schroeder also mentioned she has been working on her third book, which she hopes to finish in 2023. The mother of one noted that she does not want to “say too much” about the project because she would prefer not to spoil it for fans.

The 34-year-old also revealed she would like to get pregnant again within the year. She explained that she “always knew [she] wanted a big family.”

“I know that I want to have as many kids as I can have, you know, you never know what you are going to be blessed with,” stated the “Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom” author.

Stassi Schroeder Spoke About Leaving Bravo in April 2022

In an April 2022 episode of the “Morning Toast” podcast, Schroeder spoke about leaving “Vanderpump Rules.” According to Page Six, the 34-year-old and her castmate Kristen Doute were let go because of the backlash they received “for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member” on the show. The “Next Level Basic” author shared that being fired helped her gain perspective in her life. She explained she “was on this path to just not having to think about real s***” while starring in “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I could have easily continued on that path, just doing reality TV, living my best life, podcast touring, me, me, me, ‘I feel like Beyoncé’ and I had to really sit for two years and stew – not just stew, but take a cold hard, deep look at myself and ‘what do I value? What do I want to my life to be? What have I done wrong and why are those things wrong?’” said Schroeder.

The former Bravo personality asserted that she has taken steps to “inform [herself] enough so that something that doesn’t happen again,” as she wants Hartford to be able to “look up to [her].”