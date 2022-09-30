Fans React After Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star’s Career Officially Relaunches

Aformer reality television star has some big news to share, two years after she was fired from Bravo‘s “Vanderpump Rules.”

Stassi Schroeder was let go by the network after Faith Stowers, an employee at SUR, revealed that Schroeder and her then-co-star Kristen Doute had gone to the police, accusing her of a crime that she didn’t commit.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” Schroeder said in a statement that was shared on her Instagram account in June 2020.

“What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions-to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege,” the statement continued.

Not only was Schroeder fired by Bravo, but her popular podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi” was also dropped by all streaming platforms, according to Page Six. Several months later, Schroeder started another podcast, available only on Patreon. She also got a book deal, releasing “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom” — her second memoir — in April 2022.

Now, things are really looking up for Schroeder.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Straight Up With Stassi’ Is Officially Back

On September 28, 2022, “Straight Up With Stassi” was back. The first two episodes of the revamped podcast were uploaded.

“After a 2+ year hiatus, Stassi Schroeder Clark is back with new episodes of Straight Up With Stassi! In this episode, Stassi brings her Khaleesis up to speed on what has been going on since her last episode aired in May 2020. She also talks about her new podcast structure and what everyone can expect moving forward,” read the first episode’s description.

At the beginning of the first episode, Schroeder said “it’s been so long” but added that she felt that the time was right to “start” again.

“I have missed you,” she said. She then explained why her podcast was previously removed. “I have always and will always own my own content and episodes,” she said, adding that she didn’t want to restart her podcast until after her book came out.

Fans Reacted to the News on Reddit

Several “Vanderpump Rules” fans criticized the new podcast and voiced concerns that Schroeder is back.

“I knew that ppl would forgive or forget. This chick has done nothing to prove she learned a goddamn thing,” one person wrote.

“If anyone listens to this s*** they are part of the problem. Stassi needs to be permanently canceled. She’s not a good person and she hasn’t learned anything,” someone else added.

“Oh I see. Her white privilege just got her a pause not a cancel. How f****** great for her,” a third Redditor said.

“This is f****** ridiculous, why take her off in the first place if you’re going to have her back on. May as well put her back on the show. Utter bulls***,” echoed another.

