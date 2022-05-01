Ex Vanderpump Rules Star Reveals Her Pregnancy News Was Leaked

Stassi Schroeder gave new details about her pregnancy with her daughter Hartford, who was born in January 2021.

In 2021, there was a “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom. Four cast members, both past and present, announced pregnancies within three months of one another. The first pregnancy announcement came from Schroeder in June 2020. Within the next few months, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Brittany Cartwright all announce pregnancies with due dates of early 2021.

But it was the timing of Schroeder’s pregnancy that was the most interesting. Not only was she the first in the pack to confirm baby news, but her announcement came just after she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules,” and lost her podcast and endorsement deals, for her past racially insensitive behavior.

The pregnancy announcement came just as Schroeder hired a new crisis management team, according to Page Six.

Stassi Schroeder Revealed Someone in Her Life Leaked Her Private Baby News

In her 2022 book, “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” Schroeder revealed that she had planned to keep her pregnancy news to herself, but that someone in her life went to Us Weekly and leaked the story that she and her fiancé Beau Clark were expecting a baby. The “exclusive” story was published four days after she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules.”

Schroeder teased that she had planned to pull a Kylie Jenner move and hide her pregnancy, then emerge later with her surprise newborn baby once her scandal died down.

“Since my career had imploded, I wanted to be pregnant quietly and privately,” Schroeder wrote. “I felt torn apart by everyone, so why would I then share this most special thing with those very people? I also knew that people just didn’t want to hear from me. It wasn’t my time to be out there hashtagging #blessed and #pregnant (not that I would do that, but still). It was my time to take a step back and be respectful. But someone in my life decided to take my baby and spin it.”

“I’m 98 percent certain I know who spawned #babygate,” she added of the leak. “Journalists wouldn’t tell me who leaked it, but there are only a few people in my life who I know talk to the press. Whoever it was, it was truly unforgivable (unless of course they realized the error of their ways and owned up to it and sincerely apologized— I’m waiting!)”

Schroeder revealed that “eventually she “crept back to social media”, and “would occasionally” post something about her pregnancy on her Instagram stories, since that way she wouldn’t “have to see mean comments.”

“Because my pregnancy had become public, and I wasn’t going to get to go the Kylie Jenner recluse route, I still wanted to share little bits of the experience with my friends, family, and the followers who still cared,” she explained.

Fans Thought Schroeder or Her PR Team Leaked the News

At the time that Schroeder’s baby news hit the tabloids, some commenters thought it was a PR move. One Redditor speculated that Schroeder “sold” the pregnancy story to deflect from her firing from Bravo. And others questioned the timing of Schroeder’s announcement.

“My theory is that her mom was the one that leaked the news,” another wrote. “Maybe they told immediate family then, and when the firing happened her mom thought it would help garner sympathy for her daughter.”

“This feels like a very strategic PR move from her new agent,” another chimed in at the time.

“100% announced it as a sympathy anchor,” another agreed.

Despite the speculation on the timing, Schroeder has admitted that her pregnancy “saved” her. On the debut episode of her podcast, “The Good The Bad The Baby,” Schroeder revealed that she believes she would have turned to dark things, such as prescription medication and alcohol, had she not been pregnant when her “Vanderpump Rules” drama was playing out.

“I think our baby 100 percent saved me,” she told her husband Beau Clark on the podcast.

In her new book, Schroeder also dedicated her book to her daughter with, “To Hartford, you saved me.”

