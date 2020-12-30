Stassi Schroeder Emotionally Reveals Pregnancy Struggles

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is opening up about the difficulties she’s faced while pregnant. Schroeder announced in June that she was expecting her first baby with her husband Beau Clark. The former Vanderpump Rules cast member has shared her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, but she’s getting real about the hard times she’s faced.

Schroeder posted a photo of her crying, as seen above, on her Instagram story on Wednesday, December 30. Schroeder wrote a paragraph explaining some of her pregnancy difficulties. The 32-year-old reality star wrote, “Real talk- pregnancy is hard. I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive. I feel like I’m only good for making a baby.”

She continued writing, “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane. I’ve received lots of dm’s from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant.”

Schroeder added that she’s thankful to be a mother, but nothing is perfect. “I’ve never been more thankful for anything,” she wrote. “Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it. Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be super heroes? Can we stop that now?”

Schroeder Has Opened Up About Her Pregnancy Before

The Next Level Basic author first shared her pregnancy with the world in June. Schroeder shared a photo showcasing her bump with Clark holding a pink onesie showcasing her favorite #OOTD saying. She captioned the photo, “We’re having a baby girl.”

Schroeder continued sharing pregnancy updates, and in October, she shared a more meaningful update. The reality star was showcasing parts of her future daughter’s nursery when she added a photo of a framed heart with pieces spilling out.

“My other favorite part of her nursery,” she captioned the photo, as captured by Us Weekly. “After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart, and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was. After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small and should heal on its own.” She added that the art piece now “means so much more.”

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shared Her Pregnancy Struggles

Schroeder isn’t the only former Vanderpump Rules cast member revealing her pregnancy difficulties. Brittany Cartwright also took to Instagram to share a pregnancy update. Cartwright announced her pregnancy with fellow cast member and husband Jax Taylor in September.

Cartwright posted a mirror selfie of her pregnant belly on Instagram on Tuesday, December 29. She captioned the photo, “I put this on my story but ya know what, I deserve to post this with pride. I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life.”

She continued writing, “I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy. (Even though I’m 25 weeks and still sick everyday) lol I am feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness.”

Cartwright then had a message for other pregnant women. “To all you other Mommy to be’s and mommies in general YOU ARE KILLING IT, don’t let opinions of others get you down, you will be the best mother to your beautiful baby just like me!! Be proud of your body because you are growing a human life! I am so honored I get to be a mom and have a beautiful son in just a few months. Keep smiling and sharing positive vibes, we need more of that in this world!”

Other Vanderpump Rules stars showed their support, including three other pregnant ladies. Schroeder commented, “And you are so stunning!” Pregnant star Lala Kent also chimed in writing, “Yaaaaaaaas queen! PREACH.” Scheana Shay – who’s also pregnant – showed her support by commenting five clapping hand emojis.

