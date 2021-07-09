Stassi Schroeder Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Stassi Schroeder won’t be posting maternity #OOTD photos anytime soon. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star set the record straight on pregnancy rumors. Schroeder posted a photo with her hubby Beau Clark on Friday, July 9. In the photo, as seen below, the two are staring at their phones looking confused.

Schroeder captioned the photo, “There’s a lot to unpack here.” Fans immediately flooded the comments asking if Schroeder was pregnant. “I’ve had that look before,” one fan commented under her post. “It’s called ‘you can get pregnant while nursing?’ Look.” Another wrote, “Here comes baby #2!”

“Are you pregnant again??” another wrote, and one replied, “Definitely another baby.”

Only an hour after posting the photo and 250 comments later, Schroeder set the record straight. She wrote in the comments, “Holy comments. Not pregnant. Beau’s just old.” For now, Schroeder and Clark will be spending their time with their only daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

Schroeder Recently Shared an Emotional Update on Being a Mother

Even though Schroeder’s life will no longer be broadcasted on a reality tv show, she has still continued to share honest updates on her life. Schroeder has kept her fans up-to-date throughout her pregnancy and journey as a mother.

Schroeder recently posted a selfie with her beau to her Instagram Story where she continued to share a motherhood update. She captioned the selfie, “Parents day out. real talk I’ve been overwhelmed and needing a baby-free day. And now that I have it, I’m just filled with anxiety and emotions because I haven’t been away from Hartford in the longest time. I. Can’t. Win.”

Schroeder & Baby Hartford Recently Traveled Together

As “Vanderpump Rules” fans know, Schroeder has never been one to shy away from celebrating her birthday. She may be a mom now, but that doesn’t mean she can’t still celebrate…even if it was in a slightly different way.

For her birthday, Schroeder, Clark, and 6-month-old Hartford, traveled to Las Vegas with their former co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright and their 2-month old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.

The foursome shared photos of their babies’ first plane rides and the baby-friendly Vegas trip via Instagram. Taylor also showed how much the group’s lives have changed as they walked the Vegas strip. The former Bravo star posted a photo of a tree-lined street to Twitter and wrote, “How you know I am dad… I am taking pics of trees I want to plant in my yard while walking the strip in Vegas.”

On his Instagram story, Taylor shared a photo of a steak and lobster birthday dinner held for Schroeder at the Sugar Factory Planet Hollywood, as well as a colorful cocktail in a candy shop goblet. Schroeder and Cartwright also played with their babies in front of an oversized aquarium in the restaurant. Later, babies Hartford and Cruz were pictured having a “diaper party” as they had their diapers changed at the hotel.

Schroeder also showcased their baby adventure on her Instagram Stories. She posted an adorable photo with herself and Hartford and captioned the photo, “Birthdays just got so much better. Hi, 33.”

READ NEXT: Stephanie Hollman Faces Backlash From Fans