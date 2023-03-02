Vanderpump Rules Alum Says She Feels ‘Free’ After Revealing Big Secret

Stassi Schroeder revealed why she went to great lengths to hide her second pregnancy. On March 1, 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star showed off a noticeable bump as she announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Beau Clark. Schroeder and Clark welcomed daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark in January 2021.

“Secrets stress me out, Baby #2 I love you so much already,” Schroeder captioned a photo of her cradling her belly as Hartford snuggled beside her.

In a video shared on her Instagram story, Schroeder admitted that she feels “free” now that her baby news is public. “I feel so free now that this pregnancy is out there,” she told her followers. “I hate having secrets. It gives me anxiety, it stresses me out, and it’s just like not the vibe whatsoever.”

“I feel like I’ve just been hiding for months, like there’s so many of my friends and family members who I haven’t spoken to or seen because I just had like, I don’t know, PTSD or something from when I was pregnant with Hartford and my pregnancy was leaked and I didn’t have a say in any of that s*** ,” Schroeder continued. “So I’ve been keeping this so, so private and as under wraps as possible and now it’s finally out there, and I feel free.”

“I’m just really f***ing excited, I wanted this so, so badly,” she added.

Stassi Schroeder Originally Wanted to ‘Kylie Jenner’ Her First Pregnancy

When Schroeder was pregnant with Hartford in 2020, the news was leaked just after she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” due to her past racially insensitive actions. The former SUR waitress was deemed “canceled” following the scandal and lost backing for her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast and her Witches of WeHo wine line.

In her 2022 book, “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” Schroeder revealed that after her cancelation she wanted to “Kylie Jenner” her pregnancy. The ex-bar star explained that she wanted to “hole up at home as if I were a glamorous recluse living in a compound.”

“I always thought it was such a boss move of Kylie’s. Since my career had imploded, I wanted to be pregnant quietly and privately,” she wrote.

Jenner famously kept her entire pregnancy a secret before giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, five years ago. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shocked fans with the news of her newborn in February 2018, per The Washington Post.

While Jenner pulled it off, Schroeder was unable to. In her book, she revealed that someone in her inner circle leaked her pregnancy news to Us Weekly just two weeks after she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules.” Schroeder was just 10 weeks pregnant at the time.

Stassi Schroeder Thinks She Knows Who Leaked Her First Pregnancy

In her book, Schroeder questioned how someone could spill her “deeply personal” secret, then noted that while journalists would not tell her the name of the person who fed them the news, there were only “a few people” in her life who talk to the press. “I won’t say the name, but I have a hunch who it was,” she wrote, before expressing disappointment that her news was leaked before she was even safely through her first trimester.

She dropped more hints while speaking on pal Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast in December 2022. While talking to Maloney about how negative stories are sometimes leaked to the media by celebrities trying to deflect from their own secrets, Schroeder said, “I think that’s how my pregnancy was leaked.”

“I’m convinced there was information traded,” she said. “Someone was gonna get a bad article, a very damaging article about them, and they were like, ‘I have information that I can give you instead. Stassi’s pregnant and no one knows.’”

