‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Announces She’s Pregnant With Second Child

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant with her second child. Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark will welcome their second baby sometime in 2023.

“Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” Schroeder captioned an Instagram photo on March 1, 2023. The reality star was sitting on a leather couch snuggled up with her daughter Hartford and rested one arm on her baby bump.

“Hartford in deep deep thought about her new bestie,” Clark commented on the photo.

Stassi Schroeder Said She Wanted to Have a Baby in 2023

Schroeder has been clear about her desire to expand her family and give her daughter a sibling. During a December 2022 episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, the former VPR star said that she was really hoping to add to her family in 2023.

“The main thing I hope for in 2023 is I really want to have a baby,” she said at the time. “I always knew I wanted a big family, as big of a family as I am able to have, I know that I want to have as many kids as I can have, you know, you never know what you are going to be blessed with,” she added.

Schroeder and Clark welcomed Hartford in 2021. “We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment. It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens,” the couple said in a statement to People magazine at the time. “We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl,” they added.

Fans Reacted to Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark’s Baby News on Social Media

On February 24, 2023, Schroeder shared a photo of herself and Clark during a visit to New York City. “Mom & dad in NYC,” she captioned the snap. Throughout their trip, some fans noticed that Schroeder was either covering her stomach, wearing loose-fitting clothing, or posing while standing sideways. For some, this was a giveaway that she was pregnant.

It didn’t take long for fans to react to Schroeder and Clark’s baby news, some people even saying they had a feeling that Schroeder was expecting.

“I knew those super sideways poses from your last post!! Congrats!” one person wrote.

“I knew it!!! The in & out trips gave you away,” someone else added, noting Schroeder and Clark’s recent trip to the fast food joint that was previously shared on Schroeder’s Instagram Stories.

“I legit hate being that person but I KNEW IT!!!!!!!” a third comment read.

“Thought it was time for #2 and noticed uou hiding your belly! Congratulations!!” another Instagram user said.

Schroeder and Clark tied the knot in September 2020 in California after their plans to wed in Italy got derailed by the pandemic. Over the summer of 2022, the couple traveled to Rome, Italy, with some of their closest family and friends — including daughter Hartford — and had a second wedding.

