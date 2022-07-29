Real Housewife Calls Out Stassi Schroeder in Lawsuit Against Bravo & Andy Cohen

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder has found herself named as an example in a lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo and Andy Cohen accusing the network of racial discrimination. Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes filed the lawsuit in federal court earlier this year and is currently fighting to avoid having it heard behind closed doors in arbitration.

In the lawsuit, which can be read here, Leakes’ attorneys mention Schroeder and her fellow fired “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Kristin Doute as an example of how they say, “The race-based offensive conduct, and NBC and Bravo’s failures to correct and remedy this misconduct, are not unique to the Housewives franchise.” Leakes’ attorneys wrote in the lawsuit, “They also permeate other NBC and Bravo shows.”

The lawsuit states, “NBC, Bravo, and/or True have a history of allowing racially and/or culturally insensitive and offensive conduct or statements to go unremedied and uncorrected. This tolerance of this inappropriate behavior encourages it to continue. It is the opposite of providing a workplace or working conditions free from discriminatory and harassing conduct on the basis of one’s race, color, ethnicity, or national origin. Indeed, recently, even Bravo has had to acknowledge that it has allowed racially-insensitive conduct by those who work on its shows to go unremedied for too long, and that it should do better in the future.”

Schroeder and Doute were fired in June 2020 after it was revealed they had reported the first Black cast member on the show, Faith Stowers, to the police, accusing her of a crime she did not commit, according to the lawsuit. According to Variety, Schroeder and Doute both apologized to Stowers after the incident was exposed.

NeNe Leakes’ Lawyers Question Whether Andy Cohen & Lisa Vanderpump Really Wanted to Fire Schroeder & Doute

The lawsuit filed by Leakes in Georgia federal court in April accuses Bravo of having a “historical culture of discrimination,” with a “corporate culture that is insensitive to Black talent and fosters racially-offensive behavior that goes unpublished. The lack of diversity in senior corporate leadership contributes to a corporate culture that has been insensitive to Black talent.”

Leakes’ lawsuit centers on “RHOA” and the other “Real Housewives” franchises, but it also mentions other Bravo shows, including “Vanderpump Rules.” Her attorneys wrote, “The problem is also seen on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ … in 2015 there was an attempt to diversify by the hiring of Faith Stowers. But after departing the show, Stowers publicly expressed that she, as the only Black cast member, felt treated differently than the other cast members. Among other things, she reported being subjected to inappropriate race-based comments like her hair being called ‘nappy’ and even two white cast members, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, making a false report to the police that Stowers had committed a crime.”

The lawsuit states, “Initially, Bravo did nothing – it did not publicly condemn Schroeder’s or Doute’s treatment of Ms. Stowers who was effectively pushed off the show. Only much later, in or about June 2020, Bravo reportedly terminated the contracts of Schroeder and Doute.”

Faith Stowers Talks Stassi Shroeder & Kristen Doute's Racism Former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers chats on IG live with Candace Rice about her former cast mates Stassi Shroder & Kristen Doute who made a false allegation claiming a wanted Black woman they saw in the news was Faith. Listen to this mess. Read more: bit.ly/2Y5NWkL Update: Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens &… 2020-06-06T05:54:56Z

Leakes’ lawyers write in the lawsuit that the aftermath of the firings of Schroeder and Doute are another example of a problems at Bravo. “Tellingly, even when Bravo has purported to do the right thing by taking action against employees who had engaged in racially-inappropriate behavior, it still does not disavow and repudiate the underlying racially-inappropriate conduct and culture in the long run.”

The lawsuit cites Lisa Vanderpump talking on her podcast and saying, “It wasn’t right what they did at all, but do I think they’re racist? 1,000 percent not. … Do I think it was a racist action? Not at all. I just think it was awful timing, and stupid and ignorant.”

Leakes’ attorneys also cite Cohen’s statements after the firings, “Andy Cohen similarly hinted at having second thoughts about the firings, telling The New York Times that they were ‘decisions for that moment.’ The ‘moment’ of these firings happened to coincide with the explosion of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement throughout American in the spring and summer of 2020.”

Schroeder Wrote in Her New Book About Her Experience Being ‘Canceled’

Schroeder wrote about her experience being fired in her recent book, “Off With My Head: The Definite Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” according to The Daily Beast, referring frequently to being “canceled.”

The Daily Beast’s Kyndall Cunningham wrote about the book, “The most credit I can give Off With My Head is when Schroeder highlights how her behavior was allowed to thrive on a very white show like Vanderpump Rules—and thus in her white friend group—without much reprimand or pushback. As much as Bravo likes to reduce its problems regarding race to individuals, the network has long facilitated environments where that behavior is not only acceptable but entertained. Schroeder doesn’t outline this fact intentionally. It more so reveals itself through all of her recounting and complaining about the scandal.”

According to Cunningham, Schroeder wrote in the book that she has learned about her “unconscious bias,” and said, “while Kristen and I didn’t feel like the situation was about race, it was for Faith, and because of that it was about race. … I was wrong. I just need people to understand that this wasn’t about her race. … I’m not saying I deserve sympathy or pity. Again, I know I am not blameless here.”