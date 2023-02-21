Stassi Schroeder Comments on Raquel Leviss & Tom Schwartz Fling

Stassi Schroeder waded into the “Vanderpump Rules” drama involving Katie Maloney and Raquel Leviss this week as she commented on a photo of Leviss and Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz looking cozy.

On February 18, Leviss posted a couple of photos on Instagram showing herself and Schwartz posing outside his new bar Schwartz & Sandy’s, in which the newly divorced cast member had his arm around the former pageant star. “Just cause,” Leviss captioned the photos, apparently leaning into the drama her fling with Schwartz caused among her VPR castmates.

As fans know, Leviss and Schwartz were caught making out during the cast’s trip to Mexico and their liplock caused a rift between Leviss, Maloney and Scheana Shay, who was accused by Maloney of encouraging the fling. Schroeder, who never shied away from giving her unfiltered opinion about her castmates during her time on VPR, couldn’t resist commenting on Leviss’ photo with Schwartz.

“I know no one asked for my opinion, but it’s moments like this I really miss giving it,” she wrote along with the crying laughing emoji. Schroeder’s best friend Maloney replied to the comment, “LEMME GUESS? You’d like a glass of Pinot Grigio? Lol,” along with the skull emoji. Maloney’s comment was in reference to a moment in season 3 when Schroeder shadily told Shay, “I’m not really sure what I’ve done to you, but I’ll take a Pinot Grigio.”

A Friend of Stassi Schroeder’s Shared That She Was ‘Heartbroken’ at Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz’s Divorce Back When It Was Announced

Schroeder hasn’t commented that often on the drama between “Vanderpump Rules” cast members since she was fired from the show in 2020 but she was “heartbroken” at the news of Maloney and Schwartz’s split, according to Hollywood Life. The mother of one, who was close with both Maloney and Schwartz and even joined them in Bora Bora on their honeymoon, was really affected by the split, a source told the publication.

“Stassi is heartbroken for Tom and Katie because they’ve shared so many memories together as friends,” a friend of Schroeder’s told the outlet. “Out of everybody in their circle of friends, Stassi is probably the most affected by this because she’s the closest to them as a couple.” That said, “Stassi only wants the best for her friends,” the source added.

Katie Maloney Previously Slammed Raquel Leviss for Some of Her Social Media Posts About Tom Schwartz

Leviss’s photo with Schwartz got a shady comment not only from Schroeder but from Maloney herself, who wrote “desperado.” She commented, “You really thought you did something here but these comments ATE LOLOL.” In fact, many of the people who commented on the photo ripped Leviss for what they called an insensitive and petty post.

It’s not the first time Maloney has criticized Leviss over her connection to Schwartz as she previously posted a salty comment about the SURver sporting a TomTom sweatshirt during BravoCon 2022. “She’s a fan girl,” Maloney about Leviss at the time. “Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the toms.” Leviss defended herself by saying she was a fan of both Tom Sandoval and Schwartz and was supportive of their endeavors.

